MLB fans react to All-Star shortstop Trea Turner meeting with the San Diego Padres twice 

By Jared Bloom
Modified Dec 04, 2022 09:51 AM IST
Two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner has reportedly met with the San Diego Padres twice in person so far. Turner became a free agent for the first time in his career after the season ended and wasn't shy about testing the waters. He's one of the top shortstops on the market and is looking to get paid.

The Padres are no strangers to acquiring big-time players. They brought in Juan Soto to help with their run during the trade deadline last season.

The Padres have met with Trea Turner twice in person, per @dennistlin, @Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/vPTcdiV90T

The San Diego Padres being interested in Trea Turner is a bit of a head-scratcher. They already have a decision to make at shortstop next season with Fernando Tatis Jr. returning. Adding Turner would seem to be a bit of an overkill.

Baseball fans are wondering what the Padres are thinking. They don't think the team has any room for him. They would be better off spending the money somewhere else.

How many middle infielders they need??" one fan asked.
Baseball fans are trying to figure out how the San Diego Padres would fill out their lineup. Will Fernando Tatis Jr. move to the outfield, or what about Kim Ha-Seong, who filled in nicely for Tatis Jr. during his suspended season?

Other fans mentioned that Turner to the Padres would be a huge betrayal to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. They're division rivals. Los Angeles fans wouldn't take too kindly to Turner signing there.

You can never count out the San Diego Padres

Under AJ Preller, the San Diego Padres have consistently shown their ability to sign players. Not only did they acquire Juan Soto last season during the trade deadline, but they also signed All-Star closer Josh Hader.

They've been spenders. They have two $300 million players in Manny Machado and Tatis Jr. That's something that's hard for a small-market team fan to wrap their head around.

Turner was originally drafted by the Padres in the 2014 draft. He played a season with their Class-A-Short season team before being traded to the Washington Nationals. Throughout his career, he's become a two-time All-Star, WS champion, NL batting champion, Silver Slugger, and a two-time NL stolen base leader.

Through his emergence, the Padres wouldn't mind a reunion. We'll have to monitor this situation more closely as the Winter Meetings approach us.

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
