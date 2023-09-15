Anthony Rendon and the LA Angels do not have the best relationship, and things could get a lot worse following the veteran's latest claims. Rendon told reporters that he had been dealing with a fractured tibia and was unsure why the organization had not announced it.

Rendon has been out of the lineup since July with what was reported as a bone bruise. It is unlikely he will be able to return this season, and his future with the club is up in the air.

This will be the fourth season in which Rendon has failed to play at least 60 games. This is far from the player the Angels thought they had signed to a seven-year, $245 million contract in 2020.

Rendon was brought on to relieve the pressure on Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani's shoulders, but his consistent absences have only added to the burden on the two superstars.

Baseball fans cannot believe the dysfunction within the LA Angels organization.

"This is headed for a messy divorce," one fan posted.

"Angels are a mess," another fan posted.

It will be interesting to see if Rendon returns next season or if the Angels try to find a buyer for the often-injured veteran.

This season has been a disaster for Anthony Rendon and the LA Angels

At the start of the season, Anthony Rendon was involved in a controversy that did his reputation no good. He was caught on video grabbing a fan by the shirt and cursing at him. Rendon was hit with a four-game suspension for his actions. But he was not charged with assault as a police department investigated the situation.

After returning to the lineup, he struggled to produce consistently. Through 43 games, he slashed .236/.361/.318 with two home runs and 22 RBIs, which has not helped the LA Angels.

The Angels were hoping to compete for a postseason spot in an attempt to convince Shohei Ohtani to remain with the team. However, they have all but been eliminated from playoff contention with their 68-79 record.

It will be interesting to see how things shake up during the offseason as their roster could look a lot different going into the 2024 campaign.