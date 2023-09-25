The Blue Jays young star, Davis Schneider, made his mind-boggling debut in the major leagues when he hit a slider to the green Monster seats at Fenway Park against James Paxton in Boston.The 24-year-old 5-foot-9 burly fellow had some amazing at-bats in the minor leagues, earning a whopping 72 walks in the process. He worked on his physique and check swing before earning the nod from the coach, John Schneider.

But that's not the only exciting part about Davis; in fact, Codify Baseball calculated that Schneider was at the receiving end of most out-of-strike zone calls this season. The poor decisions by the home plate umpire have cost Davis many walks and probable at-bat hits.

"No MLB batter this season has had a higher percentage of out-of-zone pitches called strikes against him than Davis Schneider" - CodifyBaseball

MLB fans took to Twitter to voice their confused opinions about this even more bizarre stat. There was an amalgamation of mixed responses on social media.

"It's because of his stance" - davidsettle42

"Most of the calls are inside/outside. Your height and stance don't adjust the width of the plate" - GoatmealCrisp

"Many of those are just outrageous" - JackGMitchell

"plus he's little. like, judge and altuve aren't meant to have the same strike zone" - swansby_danson

"Could it have something to do with his stance?" - aangozz

"Those are brutal" - AllHailLeafs

"Horrible umping, not even close!" - janetbos6

But because of all the missed calls, Davis Schneider has struggled with strikeouts the past few weeks. Schneider has a 0-for-30 record with 12 strikeouts and 1 walk since September 13. Before that, he had the best career start in MLB history with a.370 average and a 1.315 OPS.

Davis Schneider and the Blue Jays dream big this season

Davis Schneider, the 849th overall pick in the 2017 draft, has played for every North American minor league team in the Blue Jays organization, even one that no longer exists: the Bluefield Blue Jays of the Appalachian League.

Because Schneider has been moving his boulder uphill for so long, the round in which he was selected also no longer exists. He has played every position on the field except center field and catcher during his more than 1,600 plate appearances, batting.253/.373/.463 overall.

"Davis Schneider is the FIRST player in franchise HISTORY to record 7 hits in his first 3 games!" - BlueJays

With six games remaining on the schedule, the Toronto Blue Jays have an advantage of 2.5 games in the AL Wild Card race with a record of 87-69. In comparison to the 33.6% likelihood they had on September 14, FanGraphs gives the Blue Jays a 97.5% chance of making the postseason.