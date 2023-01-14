Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried knows his worth. The 2022 All-Star failed to reach an agreement with the Braves to determine his salary for next year. The Braves agreed to a one-year deal with four other players, but Friday's deadline passed with the two parties unable to come to an agreement.

This will be the second year in a row that Max Fried has opted to go through the arbitration process. Last year, the arbitrator ruled in favor of Fried and awarded him the $6.85 million he asked for. This year, the figure filed for arbitration by Fried stands at $15 million, while the Braves have filed at $13.5 million.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan For the second consecutive year, Atlanta ace Max Fried will go to an arbitration trial. He's filing at $15 million and the Braves at $13.5 million. Fried won last year's case at $6.85 million vs. Atlanta's $6.6 million and went out in 2022 and finished second for the NL Cy Young. For the second consecutive year, Atlanta ace Max Fried will go to an arbitration trial. He's filing at $15 million and the Braves at $13.5 million. Fried won last year's case at $6.85 million vs. Atlanta's $6.6 million and went out in 2022 and finished second for the NL Cy Young.

MLB fans reacted to the news of Fried and the Braves heading to arbitration for the second straight year. Fans were united in their support for Fried. The Braves have a history of lowballing several of their up-and-coming stars. After what Fried has contributed to the organization over the previous six seasons, many fans believe he deserves to be treated better.

padsfan14 @padresguru @JeffPassan Braves are allergic to paying market value @JeffPassan Braves are allergic to paying market value 💀

Dern @Daron_Preacher @JeffPassan Wow a Braves player actually wants more money for once @JeffPassan Wow a Braves player actually wants more money for once

Zach Lee @Zleemcg @JeffPassan The only dude who can’t be signed to a 8 year 12 million dollar deal @JeffPassan The only dude who can’t be signed to a 8 year 12 million dollar deal

Max Fried has developed into one of MLB's most elite pitchers over the past three seasons. The southpaw possesses a dangerous five-pitch arsenal. He relies predominantly on a fastball-curveball-slider combination that accounts for approximately 73.0% of his pitches.

In 2020, he finished with a perfect 7-0 record and a 2.25 ERA over 11 starts. In 2021, he improved to a 14-7 record and helped the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title.

In his sixth year with the Braves, Fried showed fans how special he really was. In 2022, he finished with a 14-7 record, a 2.48 ERA and 160 strikeouts. He was selected for his first All-Star Game and finished second in voting for the National League Cy Young Award.

Max Fried head to arbitration for the 2nd straight year with the Atlanta Braves

Max Fried pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park

Fans called out the Braves organization for underpaying several of their stars. It seems to be a trend with the club as they continue to be frugal and conservative with player contracts.

Glen Zariczny @glenz_27 @JeffPassan Braves GM when Fried won’t just accept the shit deal that they give all their other young players: @JeffPassan Braves GM when Fried won’t just accept the shit deal that they give all their other young players: https://t.co/XPqXYfv49r

Signing a talented, efficient and healthy starting pitcher does not come cheap these days. Fried is all of the above. He has proven himself on the mound and expects to be compensated accordingly. Fans agree that Fried deserves the $15 million he is asking for, and probably a lot more.

Poll : 0 votes