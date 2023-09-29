Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper's day ended early on Thursday. The slugger was ejected in the third inning by third-base umpire Angel Hernandez in the matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hernandez called Harper out on a questionable check swing that Harper was sure he checked up on. He exploded on Hernandez after learning he had struck out. Harper got a couple of steps toward Hernandez before he was told to hit the showers.

Phillies manager Rob Thompson came out to try and save face, but he was too late. While Harper was walking back toward the dugout, he threw his helmet into the crowd for one lucky fan to take home.

When looking at the replay, it clearly shows that Harper did not break the plane. He should not have been called out, but this is not the first time Hernandez has missed a call. He has long been questioned over his umpiring abilities.

"Angel has to go!" one fan posted.

"Bryce is all of us" another fan posted.

Baseball fans cannot understand how Major League Baseball still employs Angel Hernandez. He is one of the only umpires baseball fans know by name, which is not good.

Fans agree with Bryce Harper's actions. With the regular season winding down, all of these games are important and need to be umpired as such.

Bryce Harper has the Phillies looking strong

The Phillies are headed to the postseason for a second consecutive season. Things have been looking up for the Phillies over the last two years. Before the 2022 season, their last playoff appearance was in 2011.

Last year, they made it all the way to the World Series while having the worst record among teams in the playoffs. Unfortunately, they were bested by the Houston Astros.

This year, it could be argued that the roster is in a better place than last year. They added shortstop Trea Turner in the offseason, and while he has had a rocky season, he is still an enigma on the field.

The Phillies will host the No. 5 seed in a wild-card matchup. At the time of writing, the Arizona Diamondbacks hold that spot.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies will have their hands full if they take on the Diamondbacks. Given the year Corbin Carroll has had, this could make for one exciting series.

The postseason will run from October 3 to November 4.