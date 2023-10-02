Trevor Bauer, a former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was accused by a San Diego woman of sexual battery in 2021 have struck a settlement, ending all legal proceedings between them, including his April 2022 defamation case against her.

Bauer took to Twitter to explain the events involved in the lawsuit and all the major happenings over the last two arduous years, which saw him lose his place in the major league entirely and shift to Japan to play in the Nippon Professional League.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"2 years later and I can finally talk about this" - BauerOutage

Many Twitter users and MLB fans were quick to respond and voice their opinions about the now-settled lawsuit. Fans were undoubtedly shocked at some of the revelations and collectively portrayed a sense of anger in their comments.

Expand Tweet

"Damn. Surely a public apology by the MLB, Dodgers and sports media will be made any moment" - SlayTruthDaily

Expand Tweet

"Oh of course, it will be on every network" - kstalnaker27

Expand Tweet

"Put this lady in prison" - TylerLevitan

"I support this decision" - SpicyCammy

Expand Tweet

"She Should be held liable and locked up!!! Period!" - SamTheSeedGuy1

Expand Tweet

"Speechless" - AbhrarupRoy

Expand Tweet

"Absolutely wild" - DProdigy

Expand Tweet

"Fall down seven, stand up eight. Let the chips fall where they may, keep doing your thing with Yokohama! Comeback will only be stronger" - carellijawn

Bauer has never paid Lindsey Hill to end their legal dispute, according to a statement from Bauer's officials. Similarly, the woman's lawyer claimed that she did not pay Bauer "a single dollar" but rather received $300,000 from her insurance provider.

Trevor Bauer will surely hope for a comeback in the MLB

Even after his reinstatement, Bauer opted not to sign with an MLB team for the 2023 campaign. Instead, Bauer signed a one-year contract with the Nippon Professional Baseball team, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, where he had a record of 11-4 and a 2.59 ERA this year. Before being suspended for the entire 2021 season, Trevor Bauer was one of the top pitchers in baseball and even won Cy Young in 2020.

Expand Tweet

"Trevor Bauer picked up a win in his NPB debut today for the DeNA Baystars. He was outstanding through seven innings. The former Cy Young Award winner's fastball maxed out at 97mph and his offspeed pitches were filthy. He's still got it" - DanClarkSports

Bauer's 3.07 ERA, 1.095 WHIP, and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings from 2018 to 2021 placed him ninth, ninth, and eighth among eligible starting pitchers in those years.

Expand Tweet

"Trevor Bauer strikes out 11, throwing 126 pitches" - ChadMoriyama

This winter, 32-year-old Trevor Bauer will be a free agent and will hope to return to the MLB someday.