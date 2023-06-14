What did Trevor Bauer do? Disgraced ex-MLB player faces new accusations

Trevor Bauer, a former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is accused of sexual assault once more.

Another woman has accused Bauer of choking her unconscious and sexually assaulting her, this time in Arizona in late 2020. The woman has claimed in court documents that Bauer raped her, caused her to become pregnant and also held a sharp steak knife to her throat.

As reported by USA TODAY, she has become the fourth known woman to make similar claims against the former Cy Young Award winner. She first filed her civil lawsuit against him in December and later amended it to include information about her claimed interactions with Bauer.

In her complaint, the Arizona lady demanded $3.7 million as well as a "apology to any women that the defendant has sexually humiliated and abused against their consent."

In court documents, Bauer, 32, has refuted the claims and countersued the plaintiff, accusing her of fraud, extortion and misrepresenting her pregnancy. The complaint, according to Bauer's legal team, "is another attempt to harass and extort Mr. Bauer."

Trevor Bauer's response to the accusations

Bauer's defense team counters that he only had one consensual contact with the Arizona lady in December 2020, during which he said that the condom ruptured during sex.

According to Bauer's countersuit against the lady, following that meeting, the woman claimed that she was pregnant and sought $1.6 million to end her pregnancy.

According to his April filing, Bauer refused to pay this demand and instead informed the woman that the choice of whether to have the kid was her own. He added that he would support her choice by paying any legal obligations for medical care or child support.

According to his countersuit, Trevor Bauer eventually paid $8,761 for the costs associated with her "alleged pregnancy and its subsequent termination."

The Arizona lady responded by claiming that before the initial public accusation in June 2021, she had created many video diaries and notebook entries describing the "rape, abuse and pregnancy" for use in family court.

Later, the arbitrator in the case lowered Trevor Bauer's sentence, which remains the longest in MLB history under that regulation, to 194 games.

