As the regular season winds down, Detroit Tigers great Miguel Cabrera's 21-year MLB career is ending. Sunday will be his final game and will surely be a celebration.

Before Saturday's game, the Tigers gifted Cabrera a pair of Jordan cleats with his career milestones. The team also donated $24,000 to Cabrera's foundation and gave him a Comerica Park seat signed by the current roster.

The cleats are made from baseballs and bases from games where Cabrera reached a milestone. However, the team did not specify the games from which the balls and bases were used.

All in all, this is a well-thought gift. It trumps the $90 bottle of wine the Oakland Athletics gave Cabrera as a retirement gift. It shows how much he has meant to the Tigers organization.

"Those puppies are cold" one fan posted.

"This is awesome" another fan posted.

Baseball fans love the look of these cleats. The Detroit Tigers did a fantastic job with the design and fit Miguel Cabrera well.

Sunday will not be the last time Detroit fans see Cabrera, though. The team announced Friday that after retirement, he will stay with the club as Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations.

Miguel Cabrera will go down as one of the greatest

Guardians vs Tigers Baseball

Miguel Cabrera got his start in the big league with the Miami Marlins. He signed as an amateur free agent in 1999. It would not be until 2003 that he got his first taste of big-league action.

He made his MLB debut in June 2003 at 20 years old. He hit a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in that game. In July, he transitioned to the Marlins' cleanup hitter. Later that year, the Marlins won the World Series.

The 2004 season was the year that he made his first All-Star team. He made the team as a reserve and hit an RBI in the eighth inning.

He spent the next three seasons with the Marlins before being traded to the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis went to Detroit in exchange for Andrew Miller, Dallas Trahern, Eulogio De La Cruz and Burke Badenhop.

Cabrera spent the next 16 seasons with the Tigers, racking up awards and accomplishments. He is arguably one of the greatest hitters the game has seen and will likely have little trouble getting into the Hall of Fame.