After the Mets extended Jeff McNeil's contract, it was widely assumed that Pete Alonso's would be extended as well. The 28-year-old slugging first baseman is still under team control through the 2024 season and is nearing the pinnacle of his career as one of baseball's best power hitters and a key player for the Mets under Steve Cohen.

"NEWS: jonmorosi believes that Pete Alonso’s extension with the Mets will be in the range of 8-years, $200M" - genymets

Pete Alonso is the only Mets batter in history to have two seasons with at least 40 home runs and 120 RBI. He's emerged as a brand-new breed of native power hitter. The first baseman has hit 146 home runs and driven in 380 runs since making his debut in 2019.

Let's take a closer look at his value to this lineup, in addition to the fact that he is one of the league's top power threats. In 2022, the Mets' offense generated the third-highest wRC+ in MLB. The midfield hits by Lindor and Alonso contributed significantly to that. Alonso, though, stands out as the most valuable player in manager Buck Showalter's team.

Pete Alonso will be of Paramount Importance to the Mets

The value of Pete Alonso's performance (11.9 fWAR) is $95.1 million in total. This covers three years in which revenue exceeded $25 million (2019, 2021, and 2022).

During this time, the Polar Bear has made slightly under $9 million in revenue, the majority of which ($7.4 million) came from last season. The fact that the Mets agreed to pay this player $14.5 million in 2023, an arbitration record for first basemen, shows that they also realize they must do so.

SNY @SNYtv Career hit #500 for Pete Alonso Career hit #500 for Pete Alonso 👏 https://t.co/vRq0O3TAAA

Those figures appear high. However, Alonso is a likable indigenous athlete who possesses outstanding power. An extension of 8–10 years for more than $200 million is likely. Based on how the Mets have handled some larger contracts (like Brandon Nimmo's), they might want a longer-term deal to reduce the burden of the luxury tax.

Think about this if you disagree with the argument that New York can easily get top talent through free agency. Although Shohei Ohtani will be a worthy target, reaching an agreement will be difficult. Players like Juan Soto and Manny Machado might also be choices, but they'll be in great demand.

