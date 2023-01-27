Mets owner Steve Cohen has reportedly begun talking with higher-ups in the organization about the prospect of signing two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in the upcoming offseason, according to several reliable league sources.

The amount of talent the New York Mets front office brought in to challenge for a World Series championship in 2023 was phenomenal. It's challenging to ignore the problem in the room, even though the current team for this year is the only thing being discussed, along with how the team can continue to advance this season.

"He would be a perfect with Billy Eppler in New York" - Eduardo Perez via MLBNetworkRadio

Shohei Ohtani, a two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Angels, is set to become an unrestricted free agent next winter, and there are rumblings that the Mets will prioritize signing him. Given how the Mets have spent their money this offseason, it's difficult to rule out the possibility that they may sign any future elite free agents who become available if they fulfill their needs.

Billy Eppler, the current general manager of the New York Mets, is the only front-office executive outside of the Los Angeles Angels who has sufficient knowledge about Shohei Ohtani. The signing of Ohtani from Japan in 2017 was perhaps Eppler's biggest move while serving as the Angels' general manager from 2015 to 2020.

Mets Report @MetsBeatReport Per Sources Shohei Ohtani’s agent Nez Balelo informed the Angels if he were to be traded he wishes to go to the Mets. Mets GM Billy Eppler was the GM in Anaheim when Ohtani signed and yesterday Balelo said Ohtani’s bond with the Angels and Eppler was why he signed there. #LGM Per Sources Shohei Ohtani’s agent Nez Balelo informed the Angels if he were to be traded he wishes to go to the Mets. Mets GM Billy Eppler was the GM in Anaheim when Ohtani signed and yesterday Balelo said Ohtani’s bond with the Angels and Eppler was why he signed there. #LGM

To help Ohtani's transition to MLB and convince him to sign with the Angels, Eppler established a strong rapport with him. There is a level of comfort and familiarity for all parties, as Eppler had also been scouting Ohtani for nearly four years before he made the decision to take his talents abroad.

"Ohtani, Ippei and Billy Eppler at the BBWAA awards dinner" - alio_o875

Given that Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball by a wide margin and has certainly stretched his financial muscles since taking over the team, there will be good money to spend on players. Additionally, Max Scherzer has a $43 million option that he can choose to exercise or renege on, making him a free agent after this coming offseason. Eppler will have enough extra money to spend, either way, to bring Ohtani to Queens.

"Shohei Ohtani is projected to make over $500 MILLION when he hits free agency next offseason," - TheGameDayMLB

While Shohei Ohtani would pitch for the Mets every fifth day, he would also serve as the team's primary designated hitter on days when he was not pitching. While production for 2023 is still unknown, the Mets had a lot of trouble finding a reliable alternative at designated hitter in 2022. Ohtani would stabilize the position for future seasons.

