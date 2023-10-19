Game 3 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros saw famous American rock Band members in attendance. Game 3 was played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and was attended by "Creed" band members.

Lead vocalist Scott Stapp, guitarist and vocalist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips attended the game at Globe Field, cheering on the Rangers. The LED screen in the ballpark captured the band in attendance and the crowd went abuzz as soon as they featured on the board.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, the Rangers and veteran pitcher Max Scherzer haven't started ideally giving up four runs in the first three innings and Houston are up by 4-0 already in the game. This had the fans mocking the team despite the iconic bands' attendance in the ballpark.

One fan reacted:

"at least the Rangers have something to cheer for in the offseason"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rangers played "Creed" songs as a pre-game ritual and the fans later chimed in. But contrastingly, the Rangers have given up too many runs early on and their fans will hope that their offense could catch up as soon as possible.

Creed's influence on the Rangers' playoff run

Music-sports crossovers have been doing the rounds in America recently. Whether it be Taylor Swift in the NFL or post-grunge, semi-Christian rock taking river baseball. The band came into the limelight in early October when Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney revealed they played "Creed" songs as a pre-game ritual to help them get fun and stay loose.

The Texas team then asked their fans to sing along and increase the intensity in the ballpark for the Rangers. The fans obliged and took this pre-game ritual to another level.

Expand Tweet

According to an article from Fansided, the stream of "Creed" songs increased 175% in October compared to September. Given that the Rangers have been on a great run in this postseason, one can say that the band and the Texas club have done good to each other.