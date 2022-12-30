The San Diego Padres continue to add to their potent offense with the signing of Matt Carpenter. The utility player had an outstanding 2022 season with the bat. He will join on a one-year deal with a player option for a second season. The deal is reportedly worth $12 million over two seasons with some added incentives.

After a series of high-profile signings before the trade deadline, the Padres fell short of their ultimate goal. The Padres finished 2022 with an 89-73 record before eventually losing out in the playoffs to the Philadelphia Phillies. Since its formation in 1969, the franchise has twice reached the World Series but is yet to win a championship.

Matt Carpenter @MattCarp13 Beyond excited for this year and this team! So grateful for the opportunity to chase our goal of bringing that World Series trophy to the great city of San Diego and the @Padres fans!! Beyond excited for this year and this team! So grateful for the opportunity to chase our goal of bringing that World Series trophy to the great city of San Diego and the @Padres fans!! https://t.co/pNBET4aQ3q

The fanbase will hope that the addition of another star offensive player will be the difference next season. MLB fans took to Twitter to congratulate one of the league's most-liked players after he signed with the Padres.

Andrew Lee @duncanmodetenn @MattCarp13 @Padres Welcome to San Diego! I can’t wait for you to hit bombs against the Dodgers! What number are you rocking in SD? @MattCarp13 @Padres Welcome to San Diego! I can’t wait for you to hit bombs against the Dodgers! What number are you rocking in SD?

Rob Adams @07blacksummer @MattCarp13 @Padres Welcome to paradise Matt! I've waited 45 years for a ring, and I look forward to watching you help us become a championship paradise. @MattCarp13 @Padres Welcome to paradise Matt! I've waited 45 years for a ring, and I look forward to watching you help us become a championship paradise.

The left-handed slugger had a phenomenal 2022 season with the New York Yankees. When healthy, Carpenter put up exceptional numbers in the Bronx. Along with Aaron Judge, he was largely responsible for carrying the Yankees' offense.

Injuries restricted Carpenter's time on the field. Overall, he finished the season with a .305/.412/.727 slash line and an impressive 1.139 OPS. In just 128 at-bats over 47 games, he amassed 15 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Matt Carpenter will begin his 13th season in the league with the San Diego Padres

Matt Carpenter looks on from the dugout before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium

Carpenter's production at the plate and his ability to provide clutch hits made him an instant fan favorite with the New Yorkers. The three-time All-Star fit in quickly with his teammates and hit the ground running. New York Yankees fans paid tribute to the calm and cool Carpenter after his one-and-done season in the Big Apple.

Kat @KTCarp24 @MattCarp13 @Padres You’ll always be a Yankees legend carpdog I hope you enjoy San Diego @MattCarp13 @Padres You’ll always be a Yankees legend carpdog I hope you enjoy San Diego 💙

While Padres fans celebrated and Yankees fans were left dejected, MLB fans around the league agreed on one point. Matt Carpenter maintaining the mustache is essential. The unique look gave him a cult following around the league and fans are calling for him to keep the stash.

Carpenter will join a stacked offense in San Diego. Expect the Padres to be tough to beat next season. The club will hope that the veteran hitter can help them get a step closer to their first-ever World Series.

Poll : 0 votes