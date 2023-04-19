Many experts had the New York Mets edging out the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East this year. After completing more than 10 percent of the season, that doesn't appear to be the case.
The Mets have been hot and cold to start 2023. Their shortcomings were on full display in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The team was outmatched against a dominant Los Angeles Dodgers team. The 5-0 loss is the third time the club has been shutout this year.
Three straight wins against a poor Oakland Athletics team last week kept the Mets above 500 on the season, but just barely. The team is 11-7 on the year and is already three games behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves.
MLB fans took to Twitter to breakdown all that is wrong with the team after another lackluster display from the New York Mets.
It is still early in the season but some Mets fans are ready to give up on it. After a humbling loss to a Dodgers team that is missing some key pieces, fans seem to have had enough.
The Mets lineup was off-balance the whole night versus a stellar Clayton Kershaw.
The three-time Cy Young winner looked to be in trouble in the first inning after a fielding error put Brandon Nimmo on third with no outs. Kershaw proceeded to strikeout Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso to work his way out of the inning unscathed.
Overall, the Mets were held to just four hits on the night. Kershaw recorded win number 200 of his career in style as he finished seven scoreless innings and struck out nine hitters.
The New York Mets have started the season without several of their key players due to injury
The New York Mets have faced a string of unfortunate injuries, especially on the pitching front.
Three-time Cy Young pitcher Justin Verlander is yet to pitch for the club after singing a massive two-year, $86.6 million deal in the offseason. Starting pitchers Jose Quintana and Carlos Carrasco are also on the injured list.
It is still early in the season, but the Mets will have to make adjustments if they hope to have any chance of winning a tough division. Next up is a tricky series against the San Francisco Giants. They will face the Atlanta Braves at the end of the month in another critical early-season series.