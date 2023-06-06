MLB broadcast crews should know by now that they should wait when having a serious conversation while Nick Castellanos is at the plate. Nobody can forget in 2020 when Cincinnati Reds' play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman tried to apologize during his at-bat. Mid-apology, Brennaman had to switch tunes because Castellanos hit a home run.

As MLB championed Lou Gehrig Day over the weekend, ALS was the focus during the games. While the Phillies' broadcast crew was trying to have a serious conversation on the topic, Castellanos had other things on his mind.

Castellanos smoked a ball for an RBI double, pausing the conversation. He hit it to left field, too, just like when he hit his home run that interrupted Brennaman's apology.

It's almost like Castellanos or the broadcast crew is doing this intentionally. The two instances are eerily similar to each other. The only difference with this play was that he didn't hit the ball out of the park.

"Too good to be true," one fan tweeted.

"It's actually uncanny" another fan tweeted.

MLB fans can't believe Nick Castellanos did it again. Fans think these social commentaries give Castellanos a boost at the plate or something.

The Phillies' broadcast should try and talk about important topics every time Castellanos comes up to bat. He could become one of the greatest hitters of all time.

Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies need to turn it around ASAP

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have not gotten the start they had hoped for. They sit in fourth place in a tough National League East at 28-32.

It was a brutal start to the season for Philadelphia as they were without superstar outfielder Bryce Harper. They also saw their first baseman Rhys Hoskins tearing his ACL in spring training.

Since then, Harper has returned to the team primarily as a designated hitter. This has helped, but Harper can't carry the team by himself. Philadelphia needs other players to get hot and step it up.

Trea Turner, a player struggling for much of the season, went off on Monday, hitting two home runs against the Detroit Tigers. Perhaps, that will be the start of a hot streak offensively for Turner.

Philadelphia is far more talented than what they have shown thus far. Expect the Phillies to turn it around soon and climb up the division.

