The Boston Red Sox have finalized an agreement for veteran starting pitcher Corey Kluber. After a frustrating offseason, Boston have added a big name to their battered rotation. Kluber has suffered serious injuries over recent seasons but was regarded as one of the league's best starting pitchers in his prime.

He will join the Red Sox on a one-year agreement with the club reserving an option for the 2024 season. The move will provide the pitching rotations with some depth and experience as they prepare for a tough year in one of baseball's toughest divisions.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Right-hander Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. Right-hander Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate the pros and cons of signing a 36-year-old who has struggled with injury over the past few years. For those who watched Kluber pitch in his prime, this may be a gamble worth taking for the struggling Red Sox. For others, it does little to appease a frustrated and irrate fanbase.

Compadre @Yamil_ElRey @JeffPassan Another aging veteran with question marks. Perfect for for the Red Sox. @JeffPassan Another aging veteran with question marks. Perfect for for the Red Sox.

Someone got Chaim MLB The Show 18 for Christmas. @JeffPassan Sale, Kluber, Paxton.Someone got Chaim MLB The Show 18 for Christmas. @JeffPassan Sale, Kluber, Paxton. Someone got Chaim MLB The Show 18 for Christmas.

Nick Withee @NickWithee_28 @JeffPassan For 1 year? Wow. A dumpster fire of a season but at least Kluber is here. Man what a disappointment the Sox are @JeffPassan For 1 year? Wow. A dumpster fire of a season but at least Kluber is here. Man what a disappointment the Sox are

Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a three-time All-Star. He made a name for himself with the Cleveland Indians (now the Cleveland Guardians) where he spent nine seasons.

He has also previously played for the Texas Rangers (2020), New York Yankees (2021) and Tampa Bay Rays (2022).

Emily Nyman @EmSheDoesIt @JeffPassan Kluber will not retire until he plays for every AL East team @JeffPassan Kluber will not retire until he plays for every AL East team

Addison @YankeeWRLD @JeffPassan Bros going on an Al east tour @JeffPassan Bros going on an Al east tour

In 2017, arguably his best season in the league, Corey Kluber finished with an impressive 18-4 record. The right-hander held opposing hitters to a .193 average and recorded 265 strikeouts in 203.2 innings. Overall, he finished with an MLB-best 2.25 ERA (qualified pitchers). Kluber also led the league in wins that year and ranked third in strikeouts.

Corey Kluber finished his 2017 Cy Young season with an MLB-best 18 wins

Corey Kluber delivers a pitch to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Tropicana Field.

Injuries have hampered his consistency over the previous seasons. Several nagging injuries and particularly a fracture to his right arm limited his appearances. He started just eight games in 2019 and 2020 combined. He completed just 80 innings for the New York Yankees in 2021.

Stanzo @ncostanzo24 @JeffPassan Chaim trying to build an entire rotation of guys simultaneously on the IL @JeffPassan Chaim trying to build an entire rotation of guys simultaneously on the IL

Blu J @BlueJaysDork @JeffPassan Wow the Red Sox will go from 63 to 66 wins @JeffPassan Wow the Red Sox will go from 63 to 66 wins

Last season, however, Kluber was able to contribute with 164 total innings for the Tampa Bay Rays. Over 31 starts, he finished with a 10-10 record and a 4.34 ERA. While those numbers will not impress the demanding Red Sox fans, it will provide some hope that Kluber can return to his old form.

After losing Nathan Eovaldi to the Texas Rangers, Boston was desperate to add some depth to the pitching staff. Fans at Fenway Park will be hoping to see glimpses of the former Corey Kluber, who won two Cy Young Awards.

