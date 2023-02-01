The New York Mets, one way or the other, are likely to make Shohei Ohtani the highest-paid player in baseball next winter, according to an unnamed member of the organization.

The report, via GENY Mets Report, attributes a "Mets person" speaking about the superstar pitcher/hitter saying:

“The Mets will make Ohtani the best-paid player in the history of sports — whether he plays for the Mets or not — because the offer will be insane. And if someone else wants to beat it go ahead.”

Whether the quote opens up the prospect of tampering allegations being leveled at the New York Mets remains to be seen, as Ohtani is under contract with the Los Angeles Angels for one more season.

However, the thought of the "Mets person" strikes most baseball fans as simply a statement of the obvious given that owner Steve Cohen has quickly developed a reputation as a bankbreaker when it comes to offering top players top contracts.

However, there is a groundswell of major league fans who don't believe Shohei Ohtani will simply jump at the highest offer. It all depends on whether the highest-paying team – likely the New York Mets – will check off other intangibles for the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player.

Still, to New York Mets fans hoping and praying that the almighty dollar will help their team become a consistent winner year-in, year-out, the thought of bringing Shohei Ohtani to Queens as soon as possible is making them swoon.

MLB fans are already wildly speculating at just what "highest-paid player" could mean when it comes to a two-way threat like Shohei Ohtani. How much is too much when it comes to acquiring one of the league's best hitters and pitchers all combined in one player? Who knows?

What would Shohei Ohtani bring to the New York Mets?

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels looks on against the Minnesota Twins.

Shohei Ohtani made his MLB debut in 2018. He quickly established himself as one of the greatest players in the league. He won the American League Rookie of the Year Award that season, hitting .285 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs. As a pitcher, he posted a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

He was named the AL Most Valuable Player in 2021 after recording a .273/.356/.519 slash line with 46 homers and 100 RBIs. He also pitched to the tune of a 9-2 record and a 3.52 ERA.

Last season, he was second to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the AL MVP voting. He led the Angels' pitching staff with a 15-9 record, 2.96 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He put up great numbers at the plate, hitting .273 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs. He also posted a 9.6 WAR, which was the second-best in the league.

