Cole Hamels is looking to make his return to the mound in 2023. He's hoping to catch on with a new team this off-season and continue his playing career. He hasn't been on a big league mound since 2020.

Hamels is a four-time All-Star, along with being the NLCS and World Series MVP in 2008. Injuries have derailed his return to big-league action. He signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 but couldn't get healthy enough to pitch.

He hasn't taken a big league mound in nearly three seasons. While it will be tough for him to transition back to being a quality starting pitcher, Hamels has faith in himself. He believes that he's worked out his health issues and is ready to go.

Some fans around the league don't have much confidence in Hamels making a comeback. Given his history with injuries, it's easy to see why fans feel this way. He's going to be a gamble for any team that chooses to sign him.

"Give it up bruhhh" one fan responded.

"Feels like he's planning a comeback every year" another fan said.

Juan @RealJuanColon @mlbtraderumors Feels like he's planning a comeback every year

Joshua Daniels @JoshADaniels38 @mlbtraderumors What team is he going to Rob for another $15-$18M and never play

Streets @dopinse @mlbtraderumors 2 year deal just to not pitch either year

It wouldn't be wintertime without it.

Va La Vineyards @valavineyards @mlbtraderumors Ah, the annual hotstove Cole Hamels Comeback story. It wouldn't be wintertime without it. This story has become a wonderful continuation of the previous tradition of annual Mark Mulder comeback stories.

The Adam ツ @AdamAronoff @mlbtraderumors probably cooked...but some team might win big on a MiLB deal with an invite to ST. Lots of injuries last 2 seasons, but maybe he still has a little something left in the tank, it wouldn't be unheard of

DODGEBOLTKING! @campc4 @mlbtraderumors Dude got a million dollars from dodgers for nothing, showed up got hurt, cashed check, went home.

Fans aren't convinced that he's healthy enough to return. They think he's going to sign a deal and vanish, like he did with the Dodgers. Fans don't think the gamble is worth it.

One fan mentioned that it wouldn't hurt to sign him to a minor-league deal. A team could run him down in the minor leagues for a couple of games and see how he holds up talent-wise and health-wise.

Cole Hamels was once one of the best pitchers in the league

Philadelphia Phillies v Milwaukee Brewers

Cole Hamels is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Phillies. He debuted for them in 2006 and went on to play ten seasons there. He had a record of 114-90 with a 3.30 ERA and 1844 strikeouts.

In 2008 he took the Phillies to a World Series. He went 4-0 in the postseason with a 1.80 ERA. He was voted the NLCS MVP and the World Series MVP.

He then went on to pitch for four seasons with the Texas Rangers and then two with the Chicago Cubs. In 2020 with the Braves, he couldn't overcome his arm issues and made just one start.

It will be interesting to see if any team takes the gamble on Cole Hamels this off-season.

