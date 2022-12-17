Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner, sent shock waves through the baseball world with his latest tweet. Alcantara merely posted a a single hourglass emoji. It is hard to decipher the exact message he is sending, but rumors are now spreading about whether he will remain with the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins were uninspiring throughout the 2022 season. The club finished with a 69-93 record and never looked to be in the hunt for the playoffs. Sandy Alcantara was the shining light in an otherwise disappointing season. It is understandable to think that Alcantara may now be angling for a move.

MLB fans were quick to speculate on what Alcantara's message could mean. One theory is that the right-handed ace is growing frustrated with the organization's lack of activity this offseason. Marlins fans were quick to criticize the team's management after Alcantara's latest message.

Nikø @mynamenikoo @sandyalcantar22 sherman and ng have completely destroyed the miami marlins @sandyalcantar22 sherman and ng have completely destroyed the miami marlins

Nick Morales @nick_morales27 @sandyalcantar22 love you sandy. ur such a great dude, thanks for signing my ball in Ny this year. I hope the marlins don’t waste ur talent @sandyalcantar22 love you sandy. ur such a great dude, thanks for signing my ball in Ny this year. I hope the marlins don’t waste ur talent

Ethan @ethanbernstein8 @MiamiDannySC @sandyalcantar22 Oh we deserve him plenty, the organization is the one that kills the fanbase every year @MiamiDannySC @sandyalcantar22 Oh we deserve him plenty, the organization is the one that kills the fanbase every year

Alcantara had a breakout season in Miami this season. He finished with an impressive 2.28 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. For the first time in his career, he recorded double-digit wins with a 14-9 record after 32 starts.

One can understand Alcantara's desire to play in a competitive team. The 27-year-old is now entering his seventh season in the MLB and has had very little to show for it. During that stretch, he has appeared in just two playoff games with the Marlins in 2020.

Sandy Alcantara finished the 2022 season with a 14-9 record and a 2.28 ERA

Sandy Alcantara throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

While Miami Marlins fans were venting their frustrations at the organization's lack of ambition, MLB fans were quick to court Alcantra. Fans from all corners of the league tried to convince Alcantara to jump ship.

The New York Yankees just signed Carlos Rodon, but the fanbase is greedy for more. Fans were calling for Alcantara to join Gerrit Cole and the star-studded pitched core in the Bronx.

hmmmm @Rickymartello04 @sandyalcantar22 Cole u Rodon Nestor Sevy/Montas would be the best rotation in the league by far @sandyalcantar22 Cole u Rodon Nestor Sevy/Montas would be the best rotation in the league by far

New York Mets fans are calling on Alcantara to choose Queens over the Bronx. Despite the additions of Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga, Mets fans aren't content.

The Marlins face a difficult decision when it comes to Sandy Alcantara. There is no doubting his ability on the mound. Competing against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Mets in the NL East won't be easy. If Alcantara is frustrated with the direction of the franchise, it may be wise for the management to seek a trade for their ace.

