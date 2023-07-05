Shohei Ohtani, the two-way phenom of the Los Angeles Angels, had to leave the game against Padres on Tuesday due to ongoing issues with his fingernail and blisters on his pitching hand. Additionally, third baseman Anthony Rendon departed after fouling a ball off his foot.
Ohtani's pitching performance was cut short in the sixth inning due to a blister on his right middle finger. In his previous start against the Chicago White Sox on June 27, he had suffered a broken nail on the same finger. As a result, the Angels rescheduled his rotation turn by two days until Tuesday.
In the fourth inning, Rendon fouled a ball off his left leg, leading to his substitution by pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar. Fortunately, X-rays showed no signs of injury, and Rendon was diagnosed with only a left shin contusion.
The Los Angeles Angels faced additional injury concerns in their 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres, just a day after losing Mike Trout to a wrist injury for an extended period.
Losing important players due to injury is going to show its impact on the team’s performance which is already at its lowest. In a span of just 24 hours, the team can potentially lose its top three key players to IL.
The San Diego Padres dealt another blow to the Los Angeles Angels, leaving fans worried as the team suffered both a loss and additional injuries to key players.
"This team is cursed and I’m done with them. Hate being an Angels fan. Sell it all" - one fan said.
"I legitimately feel bad for Angels fans. I also feel bad for baseball fans. Those injuries suck" - another fan commented.
Shohei Ohtani’s injury adds to the Angels woes
When fans thought that things could probably not get any worse, Shohei Ohtani had to leave the game. Ohtani was single-handedly leading the team and making its performance better, but now the team would be in deep waters.
Although they managed to avoid a major setback, the potential absence of such high-caliber players, even for a short period, could impact their position in the AL West standings. This becomes even more crucial considering the current positions of the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers ahead of them.
