Shohei Ohtani, the two-way phenom of the Los Angeles Angels, had to leave the game against Padres on Tuesday due to ongoing issues with his fingernail and blisters on his pitching hand. Additionally, third baseman Anthony Rendon departed after fouling a ball off his foot.

Ohtani's pitching performance was cut short in the sixth inning due to a blister on his right middle finger. In his previous start against the Chicago White Sox on June 27, he had suffered a broken nail on the same finger. As a result, the Angels rescheduled his rotation turn by two days until Tuesday.

In the fourth inning, Rendon fouled a ball off his left leg, leading to his substitution by pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar. Fortunately, X-rays showed no signs of injury, and Rendon was diagnosed with only a left shin contusion.

The Los Angeles Angels faced additional injury concerns in their 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres, just a day after losing Mike Trout to a wrist injury for an extended period.

Losing important players due to injury is going to show its impact on the team’s performance which is already at its lowest. In a span of just 24 hours, the team can potentially lose its top three key players to IL.

Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez 11:45 am: Angels announce Mike Trout fractured the hamate bone in his left hand.



4:40 pm: Anthony Rendon fouls a ball off his leg and leaves the game.



5:30 pm: Shohei Ohtani exits the mound with a trainer.



The San Diego Padres dealt another blow to the Los Angeles Angels, leaving fans worried as the team suffered both a loss and additional injuries to key players.

Troy Means @troymeans @Alden_Gonzalez This team is cursed and I’m done with them. Hate being an Angels fan. Sell it all @Alden_Gonzalez This team is cursed and I’m done with them. Hate being an Angels fan. Sell it all

"This team is cursed and I’m done with them. Hate being an Angels fan. Sell it all" - one fan said.

Randy Wilkins @pamsson I legitimately feel bad for Angels fans. I also feel bad for baseball fans. Those injuries suck. I legitimately feel bad for Angels fans. I also feel bad for baseball fans. Those injuries suck.

"I legitimately feel bad for Angels fans. I also feel bad for baseball fans. Those injuries suck" - another fan commented.

Yoshitomo Matsubara @yoshitomo_cs



The tragedies they faced yesterday and today are simply too much twitter.com/JeffFletcherOC… Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Anthony Rendon has a left shin contusion, X-rays negative.



Shohei Ohtani has a right middle finger blister (that's the same finger that had the cracked nail) Anthony Rendon has a left shin contusion, X-rays negative.Shohei Ohtani has a right middle finger blister (that's the same finger that had the cracked nail) Until the last weekend, I was more or less optimistic about LA Angels and hoped that they'd manage to go to playoff this yearThe tragedies they faced yesterday and today are simply too much Until the last weekend, I was more or less optimistic about LA Angels and hoped that they'd manage to go to playoff this yearThe tragedies they faced yesterday and today are simply too much 😢 twitter.com/JeffFletcherOC…

bang.bang @plz_angels @Alden_Gonzalez @JeffPassan being an angels fan is the worst thing that could possibly happen to a human. @Alden_Gonzalez @JeffPassan being an angels fan is the worst thing that could possibly happen to a human.

punkologist @punkologist @Alden_Gonzalez hopefully just the cracked fingernail issue for shohei. game is pretty much over anyway @Alden_Gonzalez hopefully just the cracked fingernail issue for shohei. game is pretty much over anyway

Sagelings_ @sagelings__ @Alden_Gonzalez Yep being an angels fan is so rough 🤦‍♂️ @Alden_Gonzalez Yep being an angels fan is so rough 🤦‍♂️

Poppy @wollapop @Alden_Gonzalez Was only a matter of time w that franchise... get the trade machine going @Alden_Gonzalez Was only a matter of time w that franchise... get the trade machine going

Shohei Ohtani’s injury adds to the Angels woes

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels walks to the dugout after being replaced during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on July 04, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

When fans thought that things could probably not get any worse, Shohei Ohtani had to leave the game. Ohtani was single-handedly leading the team and making its performance better, but now the team would be in deep waters.

Although they managed to avoid a major setback, the potential absence of such high-caliber players, even for a short period, could impact their position in the AL West standings. This becomes even more crucial considering the current positions of the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers ahead of them.

