You never know what you will expect to see when it comes to fans at a Philadelphia Phillies game. Widely regarded as one of the most passionate and crazy fanbases in the MLB, Citizens Bank Park has become a nightmare for opposing teams to play in.

Part of having a fanbase like the Phillies do sometimes comes with bizarre moments. One of those moments has gone viral as MLB fans across the country have noticed something peculiar on the roof of Citizens Bank Park last night during the team's 10-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves: two people.

Fans have been having fun with the two people spotted on the stadium roof, with some going as far as saying that those were the only remaining seats for sale for Game 3 of the NLDS.

Others have had their only Phildelphia-related theories. Some said it was two fans who broke into the stadium, with others saying that it was definitely Mac and Charlie from the hit television series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Unfortunately for those hoping for an insane Philadelphia fan story, the people seen on the roof were members of the stadium's firework crew. Although that is a less exciting conclusion to the story of the mysterious figures on the roof at the Philadelphia Phillies game, it was simply the maintenance crew.

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in action on Thursday night

The Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves again on Thursday night as they look to secure a berth in the National League Championship Series. It remains to be seen if there will be figures on top of the stadium. However, it would be foolish to rule out anything when it comes to Philadelphia sporting events.

Bryce Harper and Philadelphia are in the driver's seat against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. However, the beauty of baseball is its unpredictability. If there is one thing that fans can rely on, it's that the crowd will be out in full force for Game 4, rooftop seating or not.

