Shohei Ohtani's free agency is a subject of great interest among the MLB community. The two-way phenom and former MVP has been part of the LA Angels since 2018 and his free agency is going to set a new benchmark for the offseason.

According to Jon Heyman, there is a strong indication that Ohtani might end up with the Boston Red Sox for the 2024 season. Ohtani's connection with New Balance, a sneaker powerhouse, might just be the reason behind this link.

"Shohei Ohtani and the Red Sox are starting to be linked more and more," Heyman said. "One executive with an interested team said he believes they are a real threat.

"Ohtani has a new big deal with New Balance out of Boston. Perhaps more important: The Red Sox need to balance things out after three last-place finishes in four years." [via NY Post]

However, fans think otherwise, as they believe the possibility of landing Ohtani is zero. Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disagreement with the possible move.

One user said that there are "zero chances this happen." While another user quipped, "Dream on."

Clearly, fans don't believe this could happen. However, if it were to happen, then the Red Sox management would need to be on their toes and put in the work to acquire him. Only time will tell which team lands Ohtani as the anticipation of his free agency grows stronger every day.

Shohei Ohtani may not pitch for a while

On August 23, when Shohei Ohtani was pitching against the Cincinnati Reds, he was pulled off after just throwing 1⅓ inning due to arm fatigue. After further diagnosis, it was reported that he wouldn't pitch for the rest of the 2023 and the 2024 season after suffering a UCL tear in his right elbow.

However, Ohtani continued to feature in the Angels lineup as a DH. But on September 16, he suffered an oblique strain and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

On the mound, he continued to dominate the hitters, posting a 3.14 ERA, 167 strikeouts and a 10-5 record. In 135 games as a hitter, he averaged .304, hit 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He was on pace to be crowned the league MVP before going down with the injury.