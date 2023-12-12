In the aftermath of securing the most sought-after free agent in baseball history, Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers are not resting on their laurels. The team is now aggressively pursuing another Japanese talent, free-agent right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The flexibility provided by Ohtani’s record-breaking contract allows the Dodgers the financial room to make a compelling offer to Yamamoto.

While Ohtani’s signing undoubtedly boosts the Dodgers’ lineup, the need for additional starting pitching remains crucial, especially with Ohtani’s delayed return to the mound in 2025 due to recovery from an elbow proceedure. Reports suggests that the Dodgers’ pursuit of Yamamoto is plausible, indicating that the team still has the financial means to make significant moves in the offseason.

Many baseball fans took to social media to express their discontent with the details about Shohei Ohtani’s contract and how it doesn’t seem to affect the team’s budget thanks to the deferred contract. The announcement of their possible signing of Yamamoto has sparked controversy among baseball enthusiasts.

"Horrible sport I used to love." - Added one fan.

Yamamoto, a 25-year-old Japanese sensation, is projected to command a contract in the ballpark of $300 million. The Dodgers find themselves in competition with other MLB heavyweights, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers could be looking into a formidable 2024 season.

In a landscape where the LA Dodgers have already made history with Ohtani’s $700 million contract, the possibility of adding Yamamoto to their roster creates immense anticipation. The potential pairing of Ohtani and Yamamoto, with the former recovering as a pitcher and the latter delivering stellar performances on the mound, could be a game-changer for the Dodgers’ 2024 season.

"Ridiculous and should be banned." - Commented one angry fan.

According to reports, the Dodgers are among the top favorites for Yamamoto, alongside the Mets and Yankees. Despite the stiff competition, the Dodgers’ pursuit of the Japanese pitcher is fueled by the desire to assemble a formidable roster capable of clinching their eighth World Series championship.

As the MLB offseason unfolds, the Dodgers remain active in the pursuit of top-tier talent, showcasing their commitment to building a powerhouse team for the upcoming season. The Ohtani signing appears to be just the beginning of what could be an exciting chapter for the Dodgers, with the potential addition of Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the horizon.

