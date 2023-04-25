The Los Angeles Dodgers are repeatedly in the news to send their players to the Paternity List. In MLB, players can take time off to be present for the birth of their child by being placed on the paternity leave list. This requires them to miss the next team game, but they should not miss more than three games overall.

Last week, All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts left the team for the birth of his son. When Betts returned, pitcher Evan Phillips was placed on paternity leave on April 20.

Now, pitcher Brusdar Graterol and infielder Max Muncy are also expecting the birth of their child and will miss the LA Dodgers' series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB fans are having a riot, making fun of the LA Dodgers stars hitting the paternity list in an unbelievable coincidence. Here's how Twitteratis responded once the news hit the platform:

Avery @KoehlerAvery @TalkinBaseball_ @jay_jaffe Boys got BUSY over the all star break last year @TalkinBaseball_ @jay_jaffe Boys got BUSY over the all star break last year

✧ @yvnks @TalkinBaseball_ @jay_jaffe They can produce babies but can’t produce wins . How sad @TalkinBaseball_ @jay_jaffe They can produce babies but can’t produce wins . How sad

Sull @dsully1130 @TalkinBaseball_ @jay_jaffe Dudes were feeling that July heat last year @TalkinBaseball_ @jay_jaffe Dudes were feeling that July heat last year

Johnny Bubblegum @PAULfromLIC @TalkinBaseball_ @jay_jaffe You don't see a lot of players going on paternity leave in the playoffs, which leads me to believe in the existence of "Pull-Out Season", which lasts from approximately December 15th to February 28th. @TalkinBaseball_ @jay_jaffe You don't see a lot of players going on paternity leave in the playoffs, which leads me to believe in the existence of "Pull-Out Season", which lasts from approximately December 15th to February 28th.

Although Evan Phillips was put on the Paternity List on April 20 for the birth of his first child with his wife, Elizabeth, there's no news of the baby's birth yet. Hopefully, all is well with the MLB player's family.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts' wife gave birth to their second child

Mookie Betts with his wife, Brianna Betts.(Source: IG)

The Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder and former World Series champion Mookie Betts welcomed his second child with his wife, Brianna Betts on April 18. The pair, who already share a daughter together, named their newborn son, Kaj Lynn Betts.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife and best friend Mrs. Brianna Betts. 💙 Thank you for holding down the family! I love you!" - Mookie Betts

Mookie and Brianna tied the knot in December 2021 in Palos Verdes, California. The couple welcomed their first child prior to getting hitched on Nov. 6, 2018.

Poll : 0 votes