Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger was placed on waivers this week, making him available to any club that wanted him. However, no team did, and he cleared waivers and is back with the White Sox.

Injuries, cost and uncertainties likely played a factor here. Clevinger is on a one-year, $12 million contract with a mutual option in 2024. He has also made trips to the IL this season, which could be why he was not traded by the deadline.

It has been a wild year for Clevinger. He dealt with some serious off-field issues involving his family as the season started as well as injuries. He has appeared in 18 games, compiling a 6-6 record with a 3.32 ERA.

No contending team wanted him, but that was not true for his former teammates. Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, who were traded to the Los Angeles Angels and picked up by the Cleveland Guardians.

"More like nobody wanted him," one fan posted.

"Not to mention the baggage," another fan posted.

MLB fans tore into Mike Clevinger on social media. He is not the league's most popular player, and fans seemed to love that no team was interested in his services.

Clevinger will remain with the Chicago White Sox as they try to look toward the future. They have had a terrible season, being one of the American League's worst teams.

Aside from off-field issues and injuries, Mike Clevinger has been solid for the Chicago White Sox

Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger has said that he wanted to stay with the Chicago White Sox this season, and he will get his chance now.

Clevinger spent 2022 with the San Diego Padres, finishing the year with a 7-7 record and a 4.33 ERA. This year, he has lowered that ERA by pitching to contact at times when needed and understanding when he needs a strikeout.

Clevinger has become one of the most dependable starters in the Southsiders' rotation. Some Sox fans will love that he is staying, while others will knock him for the baggage he brings to the team.

This fanbase will be loud during the offseason. They were put through a season of woes while they were supposed to have a World Series window. Fans wanted a better team than what they were given this season.