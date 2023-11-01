MLB teams often need some credit to help with their finances, and the San Diego Padres are no different. They took out a $50 million loan in September to help with their cash flow problems.

The Padres asked permission by the league to receive a $100 million loan. However, MLB deemed that $50 million would be enough to cover their expenses.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Padres came into the season with a payroll of $250 million, the third largest in MLB. It excited the fanbase, as they sold a franchise-record 3.3 million tickets. They also finished in the top six for regular-season ticket revenue.

The payroll cost did not translate into wins, as the team struggled for much of the season. It's safe to say it was one of the most disappointing teams of the 2023 season, finishing with a record of 82-80.

"Broke underperforming team, ouch," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Soto about to be traded for a broadway production," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media ripped into the San Diego Padres. Needing a loan as a team that generated more ticket sales than the franchise has ever seen is troublesome.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans estimate that All-Star slugger Juan Soto will be traded to the New York Yankees, which would be a good fit. The Bronx Bombers need another slugger in their lineup alongside Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

The San Diego Padres could look vastly different next season

San Diego's Blake Snell

The San Diego Padres have a list of players who will be free agents once the 2023 season ends. One of the biggest names on this list is All-Star pitcher Blake Snell. He will be one of the top starting pitchers on the free agent market this offseason.

Another pitcher on this list of soon-to-be-named free agents is Josh Hader. While the hard-throwing closer has not been his best in San Diego, he will be one of the top relievers in the market.

The remaining free agents are Seth Lugo (assuming he opts out), Gary Sanchez, Garrett Cooper, Ji Man Choi, Rich Hill, Luis Garcia, Jurickson Profar and Drew Pomeranz.

Arbitration-eligible players include Soto, Tim Hill, Scott Barlow, Trent Grisham, Austin Nola and Adrian Morejon, with the last three being non-tender candidates. Some already expect Soto to be on the move, but another player to watch out for is Grisham. While being a defensive wizard, he has been a liability at the plate.