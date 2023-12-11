Bryce Harper switched roles from his place on the field to a Philadelphia Eagles supporter as he riled them on in a promo video for their Sunday Night Football clash against their arch rivals in the NFC East the Dallas Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys have had a 63-year old rivlary that always sees some of the biggest clashes in the sport. Currently the Cowboys have an overall 74-56 record over the Eagles.

Bryce Harper was seen gracing the football audience in Philadelphia as he was seen talking about his experience of the rivalry. In the promotional video, he walked down a few steps and took a seat. Starting off he mentions how he was a Cowboys as a young man growing up in Las Vegas.

But the narrative swifty shifted as he spoke about his love for the Eagles once he came to the Pennsylvania as part of the Phillies. He spoke about the city's culture and will to win. The video cut between his highlights as a baseball player and the football rivlary between both heavyweight franchises.

“So I know from being on both sides of this rivalry how important this game tonight is to these teams, all the history, all the memories,” Harper said.

But fans were having none of it as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out Harper for his fake emotions for the rivalry.

"He’s so fake," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "He’s trying so hard to get that extension."

Here are few other reactions:

Cowboys take the spoils despite Bryce Harper's words for Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys had a convincing 33-13 win at the AT&T Stadium over the Philadelphia Eagles despite Bryce Harper cheering on the latter.

Both teams are now locked at 10-3 and tied at the top of the NFC East.

