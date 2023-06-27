In January 2023, outfielder Andrew McCutchen signed a one-year deal worth $5 million. After a five-season hiatus from the team that drafted him, the 36-year would be coming back for at least one season.

To say that Andrew McCutchen is beloved in Pittsburgh would be an understatement. The Florida-native appeared in over 1,400 games for the Pirates, hitting 203 home runs and 725 RBIs between 2009 and 2017. Additionally, McCutchen was named the 2013 NL MVP after hitting .317/.404/.508 with 21 home runs and 84 RBIs on the year.

In early 2018, the Pirates dealt McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. After bouncing around several teams over a five-year time span, Pirates fans were happy to have him back on the team.

Recently, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network shared some juicy gossip that the Texas Rangers are interested in acquiring McCutchen from the Pirates. With the Rangers all but certain to make the postseason, the deal would suit them for the playoffs.

"The Rangers have shown interest in trading for Andrew McCutchen, per @JonMorosi" - Talkin' Baseball

Fans, however, are not impressed by the deal. Many feel as though the deal would both cheapen Andrew McCutchen's return to Pittsburgh, as well as cost the Rangers far too much for a has-been talent.

José Alvarado Enjoyer @Radish1555 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi I was told the Pirates were legit and a playoff team in the second week of April 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi I was told the Pirates were legit and a playoff team in the second week of April 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

justin w @carolinajr42 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi The same way Kansas City has interest in winning 95 games this year? This feels like a hard pass from the Pirates @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi The same way Kansas City has interest in winning 95 games this year? This feels like a hard pass from the Pirates

Some of the comments equated the Pittsburgh Pirates hypothetically trading McCutchen to a team like the Boston Red Sox dealing icon David Ortiz, who retired from baseball in 2016. A legend in Boston, Ortiz came to signify the very spirit of the Red Sox.

Alvarez SZN @das_naf @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi Bro what this is like the red sox trading Big Papi in his last season it makes no sense @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi Bro what this is like the red sox trading Big Papi in his last season it makes no sense

Alaina @alaina1424 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi If I’m McCutchen I threaten to retire. Jk but come on, let the man stay @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi If I’m McCutchen I threaten to retire. Jk but come on, let the man stay

kolby @kolbyhill23 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi As a rangers fan, no thanks simply because I hope he retires in Pittsburgh @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi As a rangers fan, no thanks simply because I hope he retires in Pittsburgh

With a record of 35-42, the Pirates stand in fourth place in the NL Central, albeit only by 5.5 games. At this stage of the season, it certainly looks like the Rangers have a better chance of going deep into the playoffs.

Anthony Jacoby @AnthonyJacoby17 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi I don’t think Cutch will accept it and retires automatically if this actually happens. @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi I don’t think Cutch will accept it and retires automatically if this actually happens.

Andrew McCutchen trade would tarnish his legacy

At 36 years old, McCutchen is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career. The one-year contract was intended to bring a beloved player back to fans, similarly to what St. Louis Cardinals fans got last season with Albert Pujols.

If the Pirates do end up trading McCutchen, it will be hard not to view the entire signing as a charade designed to capture value, rather than honor fans. McCutchen began as a Pirate, and evidently, most fans believe that he should finish up his career exactly where he started all those years ago.

