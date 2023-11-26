On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks shocked their fanbase when they revealed their plans for season tickets for the 2024 season. Fans can attend all 81 home games for $299 for a limited time.

That is a steal of a deal as compared to the prices for season tickets amongst other teams in the league. For the New York Yankees, season tickets can cost anywhere between $3,200 to $17,000+.

The news comes as a surprise, and people should expect plenty of fans in the seats at Chase Field next season. You would not have to go to all the games to get your money's worth.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a delightful season where they made it to the World Series as huge underdogs. Unfortunately, they met their match against the Texas Rangers.

"How is that possible" one fan posted.

"That's an insane deal [that] I would take in a heartbeat" another fan posted.

Fans of other teams cannot believe the deal Arizona Diamondbacks fans are getting. Some fans spend $300 on tickets for a single game.

D-Backs fans can also link their tickets with other season pass holders, allowing them to sit together. Arizona should see an increase in fan involvement next season.

How can the Arizona Diamondbacks beef up their roster for the 2024 season?

Heading into the offseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks could use another starting pitcher. While Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt had strong seasons, they could use another commendable starter.

They could aim to sign one of the top starting pitchers on the open market, like Sonny Gray, Blake Snell, or Eduardo Rodrguez. Or they could sign a lower-tier pitcher like Kenta Maeda or Hyun-Jin Ryu, who would not break the bank.

Offensively, Tommy Pham and Loudes Gurriel Jr. are free agents alongside Evan Longoria. It would be in Arizona's best interest to try to re-sign Gurriel Jr. and Pham. If not, they could look at signing Teoscar Hernandez or Joc Pederson.

It will be challenging to replace Longoria on the open market. The options are Matt Chapman and Jeimer Candelario, forcing them to look at the trade market to fill this hole.

