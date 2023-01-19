The news that Ke'Bryan Hayes led the MLB is one of the most important defensive categories may come as news to everyone outside of Pittsburgh. Hayes has quietly developed into one of the pillars of the Pittsburgh Pirates lineup. Aside from his solid numbers with the bat, he is also regarded as one of the team's best fielders.

A recent Tweet from MLB podcaster Danny Vietti pointed out an interesting statistic. He has led the league in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) since his rookie year. The Pirates third baseman has quickly made a name for himself since making his debut in 2020.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Most defensive runs saved among all MLB players:



Hayes entered the league in 2020.

MLB fans took to Twitter to talk about one of the National League's hidden gems. Ke'Bryan Hayes has an impressive 44 runs saved since 2020.

Although he has led the league over a three-year stretch in DRS, the player is yet to win a Gold Glove Award. The 25-year-old, however, was awarded the Fielding Bible Award in 2021, in recognition of his outstanding defense.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has worked his way up the Pittsburgh Pirates ladder since being drafted in in 2015. The speedy infielder did enough to impress the organization during his rookie year, slashing .376/.442/.682 over 24 games.

Over the previous two seasons, he has put up decent numbers. He had a .257 and .244 batting average in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Those numbers, however, do not account for his outstanding performances on the field.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has developed into one of MLB's best fielder since his debut in 2020

Ke'Bryan Hayes high fives teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field

Since making his debut in the MLB, the player has only recorded 18 home runs and 90 RBIs after 256 games. Health issues have limited his appearances but he will hope to improve his low batting average in 2023, and make a bigger impact on the offensive side.

The Pirates had a rough season finishing last in the NL central. They finished a whopping 31 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals. The club will look to rebound next year and make their first playoff appearance since 2015.

Andrew McCutchen's return will provide some experience and talent to the lineup next season. If young stars like Ke'Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz, and Jack Suwinski continue to improve, the team could edge their way into the playoffs in 2023.

