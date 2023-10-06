Former Major League Baseball manager Brad Ausmus is reportedly looking to return to the league in a similar position. He was the skipper of the Detroit Tigers from 2014-2017 and was with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

Over the offseason, he was one of the finalists for the Houston Astros General Manager position.

Currently, the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Angels do not have a manager for the 2024 season. This could be one of Ausmus' landing spots.

However, MLB fans seem not too keen on him coming back to the league. They do not believe that he has what it takes to take a team to glory:

"As a Tigers fan, just say no" one fan posted.

"He's interested but MLB is not" another fan posted.

Ausmus is not the guy most fans want to see managing their favorite team. He struggled during his time in Detroit aside from 2014 and only lasted one season in Los Angeles.

Many fans seem to hope that their organization does not get any ideas of bringing him on board.

Brad Ausmus is looking for a place to stay

Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox

Before making his way to the managerial role, Ausmus played 18 seasons in the big leagues. He played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers in two separate instances.

He had a solid career, being named to the All-Star team in 1999 and winning three Gold Glove Awards. He was also a five-time league leader in fielding percentage.

He got his managerial start with the San Diego Padres from 2011-2013 until he took the job in Detroit. During his first season in Detroit, he took the Tigers to the postseason. The following season, they failed to make the postseason with a 74-87 record.

He also managed Team Israel in the 2013 World Baseball Classic. During the 2023 World Baseball Classic, he coached the team under manager Ian Kinsler. However, they went 1-3 in the tournament and were eliminated early.

It will be interesting to see which teams, if any, reach out to Ausmus. There are plenty of jobs available, and more could be available soon as we get into the offseason.