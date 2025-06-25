MLB fans slam disrespectful White Sox spectator after heinous taunt at Ketel Marte’s mother

As the Arizona Diamondbacks faced off against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, star Ketel Marte was at the center of some concerning scenes. Marte was spotted visibly emotional and upset, and had to be consoled on the mound by skipper Torey Lovullo and teammate Geraldo Perdomo.

Naturally, fans were worried about the reason for Marte's distress. Shortly after, it was confirmed by insider Francys Romero that the Dominican had been heckled by a fan, who allegedly made insensitive comments about the second baseman's late mother, who passed away in a car accident in 2017.

"Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said a fan in Chicago yelled something at Ketel Marte about his mother, who died in a car accident in 2017. Marte was visibly emotional and upset. The fan was ejected from the stadium." Romero reported via X

Reacting to Romero's post, several fans rallied in support of Ketel Marte, condemning the fan's heinous acts.

"That definitely crossed a line. Have some respect for the man’s loss. Especially, his mother." a fan commented

"Some f**ked up people in this world" another fan wrote

"I hope that fan gets banned at that stadium for life." another fan replied

"That’s sad and ridiculous. He needs to be banned for good. There’s just no need for anything that vile." another fan responded

"This is so horrible" another fan shared

"what pathetic human being" another fan posted

Torey Lovullo and Geraldo Perdomo slam fan's horrific taunt of Ketel Marte

Shortly after Tuesday's game ended, both Torey Lovullo and Geraldo Perdomo spoke about the incident.

Lovullo appeared to be quite emotional himself when recalling the moment.

“It was a terrible moment. Fans are nasty, and fans go too far, sometimes. And I love my players, and I’m going to protect them. I’ve known Ketel for nine years, and he’s had some unbelievably great moments and some hardships. I know those. At the end of the day, we’re human beings and we have emotions. I saw him hurting, and I wanted to protect him.” Lovullo said, via SN

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

Perdomo, on the other hand, appeared to be quite angry, and called for action to be taken against the spectator in question.

"That can’t happen. I feel bad for him (Ketel Marte). I feel mad about it. I don’t know who it was, but they’ve definitely got to do something. We cannot continue to do that. This is baseball, this is for the fans. They came here, they support us, but when they cross the line, we are not with that." Perdomo said, via Yahoo Sports

In the aftermath of the horrific incident, it has been reported that the Chicago White Sox and MLB have acted swiftly to reprimand the fan for his actions, banning him indefinitely from attending games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

