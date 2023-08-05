With players of Shohei Ohtani's caliber, applause also comes with constant scrutiny. That was the case during the Angels' 9-7 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night as the Japanese sensation had a chance to get the walk-off win for the team but failed.

With two runners on base, Ohtani missed a chance to level the series for the Halos in the ninth innings. Randal Grinchuk singled to the left to lead off the innings before Luis Rengifo drew a five-pitch walk. This brought Ohtani to the plate.

The once-in-a-generation phenom struck out swinging on a three-pitch at-bat. He tried to swing on the first pitch's 88 mph slider but missed as it dipped beneath the strike zone. After fouling off the second pitch, Ohtani tried to hit a 98 mph fastball out of the stadium but failed.

This is certainly not something that the 29-year-old would have hoped for after hitting a league-leading 40th home run in the series opener. Earlier in the game, Ohtani completed a run in the second innings before hitting a double in the fourth. However, his ninth innings strikeout was his third of the game.

The Angels fell soon after as CJ Cron and Mike Moustakas were swept away by Matt Brash. The Mariners took the second game of the four-game series between the division opponents as both teams look to solidify their positions in the race for the AL Wild Card.

Fans had plenty to say after Ohtani's rare failure to get his team over the line:

. @mangled46 @TalkinBaseball_ Lol Aaron judge so much better. This guy is overrated

LOATHING LOCEY 🌞 @loathing_locey @TalkinBaseball_ What a fraud. Joey Gallo would of bunted w pink eye.

Cole Cunningham @cunninggham_ @TalkinBaseball_ Ohtani getting the Mike Trout unclutch gene

Gab @gabshelbyt @TalkinBaseball_ Tryna heroball this shit again

Lemonz @LemonzSports @TalkinBaseball_ He wasn’t prepared for Matt Brash

Andy Greeley @energydelay @TalkinBaseball_ you can hear the pain in the announcer's voice

it’s dipover @MarinerDad509 @TalkinBaseball_ CRY AGAIN (but come to Seattle next year)

Angels and Shohei Ohtani suffer fourth straight loss

After a strong home stand against opponents like the New York Yankees, the Halos find themselves on the brink of getting eliminated from the AL Wild Card race again.

After the Atlanta Braves came back to beat them in the three-game series, the Mariners have taken a two-nothing lead as the Angels lost four on the trot.

The Angels are fourth in the AL West with a 56-55 record.