Ronald Acuna Jr. is putting in a strong bid for the NL MVP with each passing game as the Atlanta Braves superstar registered a home run for a third successive game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Acuna Jr. became the first and only member of the 30-60 club (30 home runs and 60 stolen bases) during the Braves' narrow 8-7 victory against the Dodgers in the first game of the series on Friday after tying the knot with longtime fiance earlier the same day.

The MVP contender struck another homer in the second game of the series to help his side to victory. However, his third home run of the series was the most impressive of the lot as it registered an exit velocity of 121.2 mph, the hardest-hit ball this year.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. casually hitting a home run 121.2 mph — the hardest-hit ball in MLB this season. This guy finds a way to do something new every night."

Acuna Jr.'s homer is the third hardest-hit home run in the Statcast era behind Giancarlo Stanton, who has recorded the first and second hardest-hit home runs in the Statcast era.

"At 121.2 MPH, Ronald Acuña Jr. now has the 3rd hardest-hit home run in the Statcast Era!"

MLB fans were more than just impressed by the four-time All-Star's hitting prowess as several fans acknowledged him as the front-runner for the NL MVP.

"Ronald Acuna Jr is your MVP whether you want to admit it or not"

Although Dodgers' star slugger Mookie Betts is in with a fair shout for the NL MVP bid, Acuna Jr. is slightly edging the seven-time All-Star after his recent record-breaking outings.

Braves claim series win over Dodgers after Ronald Acuna Jr.'s monstrous hit

The Dodgers weren't behind the game for too long as Will Smith's RBI single helped the home side to draw level in the third inning after Acuna's solo homer at the top of the same inning.

The scores remained tied in the rubber game of the series, only for Orlando Arcia to turn the tide for his side at the top of the tenth inning. Arcia dispatched a go-ahead three-run homer to reclaim Braves lead and register the victory.