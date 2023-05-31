Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani doesn't seem real anymore. The things that he has been doing over the last few seasons have been nothing but jaw-dropping.

Since the 2021 season, only one player has hit more home runs than Ohtani: Aaron Judge. On the pitching side, Ohtani ranks third among American League pitchers regarding strikeouts. Only Gerrit Cole and Dylan Cease have more than the sensational two-way player.

That's the definition of being at the top of your game on both sides of the ball. Ohtani has started to shine after the Angels moved away from him in the outfield and made him the DH. Giving him the extra rest for his arm has taken his game to a whole new level.

Ohtani is nearly incomparable to anybody now. He has 531 career strikeouts, surpassing the legend himself, Babe Ruth. In five years, Ohtani surpassed him in half the time.

"The best player in baseball, and it's not really close," one fan tweeted.

"Just 2 absolutely absurd sentences," another fan tweeted.

MLB fans are stunned at just how elite Shohei Ohtani is. He's changing the game and showing everyone that it's possible to be a two-way player in baseball. Perhaps this opens the door to more in the future.

Ohtani will make the MVP vote tough with how he has started to click. It's hard to compare him to other players when he's one of the best on both sides of the ball.

All eyes are on the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani this season

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

Shohei Ohtani is in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Many around the league expect Ohtani to explore free agency at the end of the season if the Angels aren't competitive.

So far, they've put themselves in a great spot. The Angels are in third place in the American League West, just a few games behind the Houston Astros and division-leading Texas Rangers.

It will be a tough grind, and the Angels must keep playing sharp baseball all season long. The AL West is one of the tougher divisions in baseball, with four teams in it having rosters to contend for a postseason position.

If the Angels want to keep Ohtani long-term, they must make this year's postseason. If they don't, Ohtani will find a team that can.

