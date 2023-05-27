New York Yankees starter Domingo German found himself in a sticky situation on Friday evening.

The righty pitcher was involved in a comical exchange with Yu Darvish's translator at Yankee Stadium. With the San Diego Padres in town, German seemed to spot a familiar face prior to the game. Shingo Horie had previously worked in the Bronx with Masahiro Tanaka. The translator could not pass up an opportunity to have some fun at German's expense.

Yu Darvish translator just checked and threw out Domingo German for using sticky substance This clip is unreal

The video of Horie checking German's hands and playfully tossing the pitcher has gone viral. German was able to see the funny side of it and embraced Horie with a hug after the joke.

MLB fans took to Twitter after the hilarious interaction between German and the Padres translator.

What a god damn menace Yu Darvishs' translator pretended to check Domingo German for using the sticky and tossed him

I believe he was working for Masa previously, so yeah, he can do that

German is still serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league's foreign substance policy.

During a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16, the Dominican was inspected by umpires and was deemed to have used a substance on his hands. He was ejected before the bottom of the fourth inning after pitching three scoreless innings that day.

The game against the Blue Jays was not the first time the 30-year-old was questioned for his conduct. Against the Minnesota Twins on April 15, he was checked extensively by the crew, but was allowed to remain in the game with just a warning. The verdict left Twins' manager Rocco Baldelli steaming. He was ejected shortly after the decision.

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has a 2-3 record on the season

Domingo German of the New York Yankees reacts as he is pulled against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium

Domingo German has been efficient and consistent when called upon this season. The New York Yankees were facing an injury crisis early in the season with starters Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas all on the sidelines.

Over nine starts, German is 2-3 on the year with a 3.75 ERA. He is averaging over a strikeout per inning and has an impressive .90 WHIP.

Injuries are still a concern for Aaron Boone and this pitching staff. The club will need Domingo German at his best during a crucial stage. The Padres defeated the Yankees 5-1 in the opening game of the series in New York. They will face off again on Saturday and Sunday before the Yankees travel to Seattle.

