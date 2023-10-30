Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to take the MLB by storm. It's been said that there has hardly been a better Japanese pitcher to post for Major League Baseball like Yamamoto is expected to this season. The star pitcher has had teams send GMs all the way to Japan just to get a glimpse of his star power.

That star power has yielded him a Sawamura Award, the highest Japanese honor for pitching. It's the equivalent of Cy Young awards from MLB. Not only did he take home the honors, it's his third straight time doing so.

Only one pitcher in MLB history has done that with Cy Youngs. Atlanta Braves ace Greg Maddux did it in the 1990s, and no one else has done it since. Fans are stunned by how good Yamamoto appears to be, and they're extremely excited to see him in 2024.

This is especially true for New York Mets fans, who have been heavily linked to sign him when he does post this winter.

Yamamoto has electric stuff, and GMs across the league are wildly impressed. It's safe to say that when he does post, it will be an all-out frenzy for his services, with teams likely throwing money at him to get him on their roster.

Where is Yoshinobu Yamamoto going?

The expectation is for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to become an MLB free agent this winter. He would join a long line of talented NBL players to come over to Major League Baseball.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could break MLB free agency

A recent report said that he's interested in a big market, potentially such as Los Angeles or New York. The Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers could be teams to watch.

The New York Mets are obviously very interested in the pitcher, too. The report also mentioned that Yamamoto is fine playing beside another Japanese star, someone like Kodai Senga, for example.

Aside from those teams, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros could also be teams to watch. There will certainly be a frenzy when teams can begin signing players.