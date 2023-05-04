MLB fans troll Marcell Ozuna despite first grand slam of season vs Miami Marlins: "Saved his DFA announcement a few weeks I’d say"

After a horrendous start to the MLB season, Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna hit his first grand slam of the season against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Ozuna has been under immense pressure from fans and analysts after the worst start to a season of his career. His performances have been disappointing ,to say the least, with many fans expecting his DFA announcement to come sooner rather than later. However, Ozuna hit his first grand slam of the season, prompting many fans to troll him on social media.

Marcell Ozuna is an established MLB veteran who has spent over a decade in the major leagues. He first made his debut in 2013 for the Miami Marlins and went on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals before signing for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. Ozuna made his name in the MLB as a powerful designated hitter and has been named an All-Star twice in his career. He was also the NL home run leader and RBI leader in 2020.

Ozuna proved to be a reliable hitter during his days with the Atlanta Braves and also helped them to the World Series title in 2021, but his season was cut short due to domestic violence allegations. In 2022, he played 124 games and hit 23 home runs while striking out 122 times to bat .226.

Despite his proven track record, many fans were calling for his DFA after an abysmal start to the season this year. So much so that his first grand slam of the season was met with snide comments from fans.

"That saved his DFA announcement a few weeks I’d say," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"I dont think he was expecting to even make contact with that ball the way he spun around," added another.

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Can Marcell Ozuna repay Braves for their continued trust?

Many MLB fans often make the mistake of writing off a player very early, often soon after a short run of bad form.

The same was done to Marcell Ozuna, and the question now remains whether he can prove them wrong. It's only natural for professional athletes to go through periodic slumps in their career, and it's easy to criticize them.

However, we must remember that they have a difficult job that requires a lot of mental fortitude. The Atlanta Braves can only hope that Ozuna gets back to his best and proves his doubters wrong.

