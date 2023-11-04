The Texas Rangers took to the streets of Arlington to celebrate their first-ever World Series title. Fans packed the venue to catch a glimpse of their championship team.

According to the Arlington Police Department, there were an estimated 500-700 thousand fans in attendance. That is quite a few fans who were fired up to celebrate the club's first-ever World Series title.

While that number may seem grand, it is not when you compare it to the parades the Houston Astros or Chicago Cubs had. An estimated two million fans attended the 'Stros celebration last year, and five million people gathered in Chicago to watch the Cubs break the curse.

One would think that more fans would be in attendance for the celebration this time around. It is the first World Series title the franchise has seen after coming close in 2011.

MLB fans spared no chance to troll the Rangers fanbase for the low turn-out on X, formerly Twitter:

"That's embarrassing" one fan posted.

"That's cute. Astros had 2 million last year" another fan posted.

Fans were left surprised and unimpressed by the low attendance.

Despite the numbers, Rangers fans were treated to a good time. It could not have happened on a better day, weather-wise as well.

Texas Rangers are ready to do it all over again

This World Series title run was a team effort. Some players were taken out of their comfort zone but stayed the course to help their team. Just take pitcher Dane Dunning, who moved to the bullpen when Max Scherzer was signed.

The Rangers have a good core of players in a great clubhouse environment. They plan to take some of the magic they created this season and transfer it into next season. Manager Bruce Bochy ended his parade speech on Friday by saying he is ready to do this again next season.

However, Texas will have to add some pieces during the offseason. Six pitchers are now free agents, including postseason hero Jordan Montgomery.

Fortunately, there is a good amount of quality pitchers on the free-agent market. Blake Snell, Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola should all possibly receive some interest from the Rangers.

Next year, Texas will have a target on its back. Every team will give them their best shot, which they must be prepared for. Watch for them to make some noise in the offseason to prepare for this.