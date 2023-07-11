The pitch clock has been a huge success during the MLB regular season, but not all players and pitchers have perfectly adjusted. With penalties often coming at inopportune times, the MLBPA president Tony Clark is looking for the league to adjust the rules for the postseason.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



These changes would give players "and those watching a chance to take a few extra seconds here and there" to take "a deep breath" Tony Clark says the MLBPA wants adjustments to the pitch clock for the postseason, per @EvanDrellich These changes would give players "and those watching a chance to take a few extra seconds here and there" to take "a deep breath" Tony Clark says the MLBPA wants adjustments to the pitch clock for the postseason, per @EvanDrellich These changes would give players "and those watching a chance to take a few extra seconds here and there" to take "a deep breath" https://t.co/DLT9RDqzMF

This wouldn't be totally unprecedented. The MLB has a ghost runner rule in the regular season. When games hit extra innings, the previous out begins the team's next inning on second base. However, this does not happen during the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whether or not the league will listen to Clark and adjust the rules remains to be seen. There was a serious adjustment period the first time they changed the rules and players are now accustomed to those rules. Changing them at the end of the year might have adverse effects.

On the other hand, having a pitch clock violation in a key spot in a postseason game, when the pressure is at a breaking point, can be bad, too. MLB fans are undecided on how to feel.

Z Woody @zwoody43 @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich Has to happen. Cannot have pitch clock violations in huge moments. Bad for the sport @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich Has to happen. Cannot have pitch clock violations in huge moments. Bad for the sport

Izenears @IzenEars @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich Absolutely not. Make changes in the offseason, but not in October. @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich Absolutely not. Make changes in the offseason, but not in October.

Brian Satterwhite @bmsatter @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich No way, the postseason games need to be rushed just as badly as regular season games. In fact, we should rush them even more—lessen the time. It’s football season, you know. @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich No way, the postseason games need to be rushed just as badly as regular season games. In fact, we should rush them even more—lessen the time. It’s football season, you know.

Red October @2022RedOctober @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich I think I agree. Make it 20 seconds with no one on base, 25 for a man or more on base, and 35 seconds in-between batters. Don’t change when the batter has to look at the pitcher. Keep it at 8 seconds @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich I think I agree. Make it 20 seconds with no one on base, 25 for a man or more on base, and 35 seconds in-between batters. Don’t change when the batter has to look at the pitcher. Keep it at 8 seconds

Bob McMonagle @Bob_McMonagle @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich We’re all used to it by now. Keep it as is. If an ump wants to be (slightly) more flexible on it im postseason then they can have that conversation w/managers pre game that day. @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich We’re all used to it by now. Keep it as is. If an ump wants to be (slightly) more flexible on it im postseason then they can have that conversation w/managers pre game that day.

Jake (rvs and former prior fan) @MarkPriorRBW @TalkinBaseball_



Love it for the regular season, but keep those high tension moments without a clock! @EvanDrellich Remove it for the postseason and the rule is perfect!Love it for the regular season, but keep those high tension moments without a clock! @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich Remove it for the postseason and the rule is perfect!Love it for the regular season, but keep those high tension moments without a clock!

Tim @Namedropper5000 @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich 30 seconds is fine imo. Better than not having it. Commercials already make the playoffs too long. @TalkinBaseball_ @EvanDrellich 30 seconds is fine imo. Better than not having it. Commercials already make the playoffs too long.

MLB fans can't decide if the pitch clock, which a lot of fans believe has been a good thing, should stick around as is, be changed or be removed for the playoffs.

MLB to change pitch clock?

These are conversations that Rob Manfred and company will have to have and they'll have to decide before the playoffs in October. It took a very long time for them to even decide to implement the rules, such as bigger bases and the pitch clock, so they may not decide.

Will the MLB pitch clock change?

They will more than likely analyze everything, including the playoffs, in the off-season. If they deem the rules need to be tweaked for anything, they'll probably just implement those changes the following spring.

As for the MLBPA, they don't have a lot of power to influence this change, but it was certainly worth asking about. It's not an invalid concern to have, so now Manfred and the league have time to ponder.

Poll : 0 votes