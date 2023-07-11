The pitch clock has been a huge success during the MLB regular season, but not all players and pitchers have perfectly adjusted. With penalties often coming at inopportune times, the MLBPA president Tony Clark is looking for the league to adjust the rules for the postseason.
This wouldn't be totally unprecedented. The MLB has a ghost runner rule in the regular season. When games hit extra innings, the previous out begins the team's next inning on second base. However, this does not happen during the postseason.
Whether or not the league will listen to Clark and adjust the rules remains to be seen. There was a serious adjustment period the first time they changed the rules and players are now accustomed to those rules. Changing them at the end of the year might have adverse effects.
On the other hand, having a pitch clock violation in a key spot in a postseason game, when the pressure is at a breaking point, can be bad, too. MLB fans are undecided on how to feel.
MLB fans can't decide if the pitch clock, which a lot of fans believe has been a good thing, should stick around as is, be changed or be removed for the playoffs.
MLB to change pitch clock?
These are conversations that Rob Manfred and company will have to have and they'll have to decide before the playoffs in October. It took a very long time for them to even decide to implement the rules, such as bigger bases and the pitch clock, so they may not decide.
They will more than likely analyze everything, including the playoffs, in the off-season. If they deem the rules need to be tweaked for anything, they'll probably just implement those changes the following spring.
As for the MLBPA, they don't have a lot of power to influence this change, but it was certainly worth asking about. It's not an invalid concern to have, so now Manfred and the league have time to ponder.
Top 5 players BANNED from the NBA for drug use! Shocking names ahead!