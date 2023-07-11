Where will the MLB All-Star Game be held the next 3 years? Locations, stadiums, and more

The MLB All-Star Game is set to be held in Seattle this evening. The baseball world has had its eyes on the Pacific Northwest the entire weekend as the Futures Game, the Swingman Classic, Celebrity All-Star Game and Home Run Derby have been held there as well.

Tonight, the stars of the game will take the field at T-Mobile Park for the MLB All-Star Game. Since this is a yearly event, it's worth looking into what venues will host the game in the future.

What stadiums will host the MLB All-Star Game in the future?

The league generally keeps a lot of their plans for future events close to the chest. As a result, they've only discussed the next three MLB All-Star Games. Following tonight's Midsummer Classic in Seattle, the game will head to the southwest.

Globe Life Park, the brand new home of the Texas Rangers, will host the game in 2025. Ironically, the Rangers have four All-Star starters and six total the year before the game comes to their home.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is in Seattle

In 2026, the location is still to be decided. The league hasn't settled on a home for the All-Star Game that year, but they will likely know sooner rather than later.

In 2027, the Midsummer Classic will head to the home of one of the most raucous fanbases in the world- Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies home is the last known venue for the All-Star Game.

