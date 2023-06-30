The buzz is growing for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game which is set to take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park. The National League and American League starters are set. Players have already started to sign up for the Home Run Derby. Fans from all over the globe are booking their flights to Seattle, Washington.

In the latest development, the All-Star jerseys have now been released for both the American League and National League teams. The slick designs are significantly different from the black, white and gold color scheme that was used in 2022. The AL players will come out donning a teal color button down jersey and the NL in a more classic royal blue look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB fans took to Twitter with mixed reviews for the new-look jerseys. Fans were split with many unimpressed with the look.

bigbbot @bigbbot @MLB @Mariners It goes hard but it looks like a soccer jersey @MLB @Mariners It goes hard but it looks like a soccer jersey 💀

Big Baseball Fan23⚾️✈️🏴‍☠️ @Baseball4Ever99 @MLB @Mariners Hmm I mean they look cool, but last years all star jerseys were 10x better because of the gold in them. @MLB @Mariners Hmm I mean they look cool, but last years all star jerseys were 10x better because of the gold in them.

The jerseys are in line with the green and blue look that all Seattle teams follow. The Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Kraken, Sounders and Storm all use some combination of green and blue.

Seattle's T-Mobile Park will host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on July 11

An aerial, general view from a drone, T-Mobile Park is seen ahead of MLB All-Star Week on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

The 93rd edition of the All-Star Game will take place in Seattle, Washington, at T-Mobile Park. The home of the Seattle Mariners has a seating capacity of just under 48,000.

This will be the second time the stadium will be home to the prestigious event, previously hosting the game back in 2001. The Midsummer Classic was first hosted in Seattle back in 1979 but was played at the Kingdome which was a multipurpose stadium previously used by the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks.

"Your 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters" - Talkin' Baseball

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves led the voting in their respective leagues after Phase 1. The second phase was completed late Thursday night and the starting lineups have been set for both teams.

Last year, the American League edged out the National League 3-2 with the New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton winning the All-Star Game MVP award.

Poll : 0 votes