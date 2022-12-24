San Diego Padres outfielder, the ever-entertaining Fernando Tatis Jr., has found himself in hot water with fans on Twitter after a video of him in a nightclub made the rounds earlier on Friday at 8:23 PM.

"Tatis vibing" - Talkin' Baseball, Twitter

Tatis Jr. appears to be dancing energetically next to the stage with his friends. He even gets a shoutout from the singer, presumably for his great moves.

While many questions are still up in the air, you can be positive that no matter what, Tatis Jr. is having an absolute ball, much to the disgust of his fans, however.

Many regard Tatis Jr. as a talented ballplayer, but many also agree that there is little wisdom sometimes. He was absent last year on account of an accident and suspension because of the use of PEDs. With the San Diego Padres fans slowly getting tired of him, his latest stunt does not make matters any better.

Fans were left divided. While some took cheeky digs at Tatis Jr., others were simply left aghast!

Jm Mills, a Padres faithful who didn't seem impressed, claimed that Tatis Jr.'s moves could result in him missing the first half of next season. The fan went as far as to say that Tatis Jr. had chicken bones!

Jm Mills @Millsjr14 @TalkinBaseball_ I'm sure he will get hurt dancing and miss half the season. He has chicken bones @TalkinBaseball_ I'm sure he will get hurt dancing and miss half the season. He has chicken bones

Another user brought back Tatis Jr.'s haunted past involving PEDs and advised kids never to do drugs!

One fan called the shortstop a clown, hoping the Padres would release him soon.

Others either took the chance and attacked him or praised him for being the life of the nightclub. Here are a few of the best fan reactions:

Manny @runwidditt @TalkinBaseball_ Lol that’s a guy you’d love to have in your clubhouse @TalkinBaseball_ Lol that’s a guy you’d love to have in your clubhouse

Bryan @Hamburglar35 @TalkinBaseball_ Watch out. Might pull a hammie. The downside of signing an immature player @TalkinBaseball_ Watch out. Might pull a hammie. The downside of signing an immature player

Tyler Dunne @Dunnesports29 . @TalkinBaseball_ Just give him a few more weeks and he’ll vibe himself off his motorcycle again @TalkinBaseball_ Just give him a few more weeks and he’ll vibe himself off his motorcycle again 😂😂😂.

Don Pepe @RichyG123 @TalkinBaseball_ This must be the annual no World Series party @TalkinBaseball_ This must be the annual no World Series party

Jerry (DEO Sportscards) @jbj5613 @TalkinBaseball_ So much talent, but no wisdom. At the very least, the optics look terrible. This isn't whether he's allowed to have fun or not. He was absent all year because of ANOTHER accident; gets pop'd for PEDs, the players are frustrated with him.. and he's doing this. Grow up kid. @TalkinBaseball_ So much talent, but no wisdom. At the very least, the optics look terrible. This isn't whether he's allowed to have fun or not. He was absent all year because of ANOTHER accident; gets pop'd for PEDs, the players are frustrated with him.. and he's doing this. Grow up kid.

Samuel Adams @shmoolwald @TalkinBaseball_ Great dude I wish the Yanks can still trade for him @TalkinBaseball_ Great dude I wish the Yanks can still trade for him

Tatis Jr. has always taken criticism on the chin and continued being the entertainer he is. You can be positive that this incident is just a minor dent in his reputation. He will never stop having a good time and fascinate people with his every move.

Fernando Tatis Jr. followed his father's footsteps into the MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr., more popularly known as "El Niño," plies his trade with the San Diego Padres as a shortstop and outfielder.

Tatis Jr. is the son of former MLB player Fernando Tatis Sr., who most famously played for the Cardinals and the Mets.

"Fernando Tatis Sr., former MLB player, discusses how the BLA deal has positively impacted his son, Tatis Jr.'s life and career. #BLA #Tatis #MLB #Baseball #BLAFamily #BLAFamilia" - Big League Advantage, Twitter

Tatis Jr. made his debut in the league in 2019 and quickly became a star. He won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020 and made it to the All-Star team in 2021.

Touted to have a long and great career, it will be interesting to see which direction Tatis Jr. is headed.

Poll : 0 votes