MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Picking top 5 right-fielders ahead of new season

Right field is an important position in baseball, but it's not as deep for MLB Fantasy 2024 as it once was. A few players have switched positions out of RF, like Mookie Betts and Juan Soto. Nevertheless, there are a few absolute studs at this corner outfield spot, and they need to be on your fantasy radar this season.

Best right fielders for MLB Fantasy 2024

5) Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia really blossomed in 2023, and a huge year is more than likely in the cards for 2024. He's one of the most prolific home run hitters at the right field position, and he's a candidate to hit 40 of them in a season, which is huge for his fantasy scoring. He can also drive in the elite hitters that are also in his lineup, so expect big things this season.

4) Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker is a 30/30 candidate every single year, so he's always going to be a great fantasy player. Hitting in the Houston Astros lineup helps, as he's surrounded by stars that give him plenty of RBI chances. He had a very good 2023, and he's likely only going to get better in 2024 with a chance at being a top right fielder in fantasy baseball.

3) Fernando Tatis Jr.

Expect a big year from Fernando Tatis Jr. for MLB Fantasy

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s transition to right field gives strength to an otherwise fairly top heavy position. He's still an incredible hitter and will likely hit close to .300 with more than 30 home runs and close to 100 RBIs. He's going to be the main cog in the San Diego Padres lineup, so expect a big year for him.

If he's healthy the entire season, it's hard to envision a scenario where Aaron Judge is not a top five outfielder at large, let alone in right field. He can hit with the best of them, but he also draws walks at a very high rate. Adding Juan Soto to the lineup either directly before or directly after only boosts his potential output in 2024.

1) Ronald Acuna Jr.

It's really impossible to pick against the reigning MVP, and Ronald Acuna Jr. is very likely to be the consensus top pick in fantasy baseball this year. That certainly means he's the best right fielder out there. A historic season may not be in the cards, but it would be a shock if the Atlanta Braves star didn't end up with at least 30 home runs and 40 stolen bases, making for elite fantasy production.

