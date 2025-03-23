MLB HOFer picks Paul Skenes vs. Sandy Alcantara as most awaited Opening Day duel

Pitching stars Paul Skenes and Sandy Alcantara are set to face off on Opening Day when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. While the two teams may not boast a star-studded lineup, their starting pitchers are reason enough to get MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones excited for the matchup.

Ad

Both Skenes and Alcantara boast a formidable pitching arsenal, making the duel an exciting watch for neutral fans across the country.

Paul Skenes was one of the top prospects heading into the 2023 MLB Draft and was selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He earned a promotion to the majors in May last year and took the league by storm. He ended the season with an 11-3 record and 1.96 ERA, which saw him bag the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, Sandy Alcantara is a former Cy Young winner who missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2023 season. While it remains to be seen how the two-time All Star will bounce back from the biggest injury of his career, there is no doubt of his capabilities.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that MLB legend Chipper Jones is eager to watch the duel between the two pitchers. Ahead of Opening Day, Jones names Marlins vs. Pirates his most awaited fixture (via Rob Friedman):

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You don't often say this, I'm going to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Because you got Skenes against Sandy Alcantara, Opening Day."

"You're talking about two 100 mph guys. There's couple of hitters here and there but I think I might take the under on runs scored that day."

The Marlins face several troubles ahead of the new season with several pitchers out injured and teams like the Mets and Braves looking to trade for Sandy Alcantara. The Pirates are in high spirits as they look to get the most out of Paul Skenes in his first full season in the MLB. It remains to be seen who will take the upper hand on Friday.

Ad

Paul Skenes eager to bring the Pittsburgh Pirates back to winning ways

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, Paul Skenes is very much the face of the Pittsburgh Pirates. After being named their Opening Day starter, Skenes is eager to bring the team back to winning ways as they chase a playoff spot this year. Speaking to MLB.com's Alex Stumpf recently, Skenes emphasized how much the team owes to the city of Pittsburgh, saying:

Ad

"I think we owe something to the city... It's our job to go out and win for the city because this is bigger than all of us."

Expand Tweet

The last time the Pirates reached the playoffs was in 2015, where they were eliminated in the Wild Card series. Ten years later, they are still chasing a playoff spot and Skenes remains their best chance of getting there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback