MLB icon Steve Garvey aims for home run in politics, counts on Dodgers & Padres fans for support in U.S. Senate bid

Former LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres legend Steve Garvey received widespread applause from an exuberant crowd at Petco Park before his campaign speech. He is fighting with the Republicans for the U.S. Senate. The same was observed in Los Angeles, as the crowd greeted their former superstar with widespread appreciation.

Voters in Los Angeles stood for pictures with the former all-star Dodgers first baseman who anchored the team's storied infield in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Few people know Garvey, a Republican, was a candidate for the Senate. However, they were all reminded of his strong forearms ("Hey Popeye," said one) and his accomplishments on the pitch in two baseball-crazy cities.

The centerpiece of Garvey's Senate candidature is his baseball celebrity. It is at best seen as a long shot in a state where GOP statewide candidates frequently face hostility from California's left-leaning voters.

"California baseball legend Steve Garvey launched a campaign as a Republican candidate for the US Senate seat previously held by the late Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein" - Reuters

Garvey believes his campaign will be driven by nostalgia for his playing days and a political platform heavy on criticism of the illegal drug trade and California's deteriorating quality of life but light on facts.

The 75-year-old rookie politician was tailed by admirers when traveling around Southern California last week on a listening tour over homelessness.

He entered a Senate contest last autumn that was already controlled by well-known Democratic members of Congress. Burbank's Adam B. Schiff, Irvine's Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee of Oakland were amongst the members.

"MLB great Steve Garvey launches US Senate campaign. World Series champion Steve Garvey talks to Fox News Digital about why he's running for the U.S. Senate in California… fingers crossed" - LauraDrycrklabs

Since entering the competition, Garvey has expressed a variety of opinions. For example, he said he supports closing the border between the United States and Mexico. He has also adopted distinctly more liberal stances on issues like homosexual marriage and abortion rights, both of which he supports.

"I’m a moderate conservative. I never took the field for Democrats or Republicans or independents. I took the field for all the fans and I’m running for all the people, and my opponents can’t say that" - Steve Garvey during his public speech

Steve Garvey was a legend of the game during his hay days

Baseball legend Steve Garvey is remembered for his perfect fielding and deadly hitting average. When Garvey joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, his talent was immediately apparent.

Garvey won numerous Gold Glove Awards and the esteemed National League MVP title. He was a formidable first baseman thanks to his remarkable 10 All-Star appearances. The expression "consistency is key" could have been written while watching Garvey perform in the MLB.

