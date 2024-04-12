MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 12, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition of the daily internet puzzle game brought forward several intriguing queries for baseball enthusiasts.

Which player has played for the Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies?

Veteran All-Star first baseman Carlos Santana is the most popular pick among fans for this particular query. Former World Series winner Bob Boone is one of the most prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which player has played for the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays?

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Whit Merrifield is one of the current players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. The three-time All-Star began his baseball journey with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 before a brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Which Kansas City Royals player has a 100+ run season?

Former World Series winner and Kansas City Royals icon George Brett is the most obvious choice for this query. The Hall of Famer represented the Royals for the entirety of his career and breached 100+ runs in a season on four instances.

Which player has played second base for the Philadelphia Phillies?

Six-time All-Star Chase Utley is one of the most revered names to have played that position for the Philadelphia Phillies. The four-time Silver Slugger winner played most of his MLB career in Philadelphia, helping the team to a World Series title in 2008.

Which player has played second base for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Former ALCS MVP Roberto Alomar played some of his best baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays during his early MLB career. He helped the Blue Jays to two World Series titles during his glowing stint there.

Which second baseman has a 100+ run season?

New York Yankees fan-favorite Robinson Cano is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The former World Series winner accumulated 100+ runs in a season on four consecutive occasions for the Bronx Bombers.

Which Silver Slugger winner has played for the Philadelphia Phillies?

Former Rookie of the Year Ryan Howard makes this list by virtue of his Silver Slugger-winning campaign for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2006.

Which Silver Slugger winner has played for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Three-time All-Star and one of the most sought-after MLB talents, Vladimier Guerro Jr. is the most obvious pick for this query. He claimed the Silver Slugger title after his career-best output for the Blue Jays in 2021.

