MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 17, 2024

Another intriguing edition of the renowned MLB Immaculate Grid's daily internet puzzle game awaits ardent baseball fans. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which Texas Rangers player has played for the Chicago White Sox?

Former MVP and one of the most fearsome hitters in MLB history, Sammy Sosa is one of the most obvious picks for this query.

While the seven-time All-Star is renowned for his stint with the Chicago Cubs, he played for the White Sox in the early part of his career and had a brief stint with the Rangers before retirement.

Which Texas Rangers player was a first-round draft pick?

Texas Rangers fan-favorite and former MVP Josh Hamilton is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The five-time All-Star spent most of his MLB career with the Rangers.

Which Texas Rangers player has 200+ hits in a season?

Former Rangers infielder Michael Young is one of the prime candidates for this particular puzzle. The seven-time All-Star spent over a decade with the Rangers, registering 200+ hits in a season on six occasions.

Which Cleveland Guardians player has played for the Chicago White Sox?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the most revered names in Cleveland Guardians history, Jim Thome is the best candidate for this query due to his allegiance with the teams mentioned above.

Which Cleveland Guardians player was a first-round draft pick?

While former Cy Young winner CC Sabathia is widely recognized for his accomplishment with the New York Yankees in a nearly decade-long tenure, he was the Guardians' first-round pick in the 1998 MLB draft.

Which Cleaveland Guardians player has 200+ hits in a season?

Six-time All-Star Kenny Lofton is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The four-time Gold Glove winner reached great heights with the Cleveland Guardians, accomplishing his career-best 210 hits during the 1996 season.

Which Pittsburg Pirates player has played for the Chicago White Sox?

Former World Series winner Bobby Bonilla had a brief stint with the Chicago White Sox at the beginning of his career in 1986 before joining the Pittsburg Pirates, where the six-time All-Star spent some of the best years of his MLB career.

Which Pittsburg Pirates player was a first-round draft pick?

One of the best starting pitchers in the game and the reigning AL Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole is the most obvious pick for this query. He was the first-round draft pick by the Pirates in 2011 and was offered a record $8 million signing bonus on his minor league contract with the team.

