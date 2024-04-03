MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 3, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid's latest editon brought another reason to cheer for ardent baseball fans.

While baseball enthusiasts rack their brains to get past the queries, we have got all the answers covered for the latest edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners?

Veteran Dominican All-Star Carlos Santana is one of the players to have played for both clubs during his MLB career. The 37-year-old joined the Royals for a brief stint in 2021 before a move to the Mariners the following year.

Which player has played for the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets?

Former Rookie of the Year Carlos Beltran is one of the most prominent names to have represented both teams during his illustrious MLB stint. The nine-time All-Star started his major league journey with the Royals in 1998 before signing for the New York Mets in 2005.

Which Kansas City Royals player has played shortstop?

One of the best young talents in the division, Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The 23-year-old shortstop recently made news after signing a franchise-record 11-year extension with the Kansas City Royals.

Which player has played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners?

Former World Series winner Jamie Moyer played a considerable chunk of his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners. However, the All-Star pitcher's crowning moment came with the Philadelphia Phillies when he got his hands on a World Series ring in 2008.

Which player has played for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets?

Former All-Star pitcher Lenny Dykstra's life has been surrounded by controversy following his MLB retirement. The former World Series winner started his career with the Mets before signing with the Phillies.

Which Philadelphia Phillies player has played shortstop?

Philadelphia Phillies fan-favorite and former NL MVP Jimmy Rollins is one of the most prominent names to have played this role for the team. The three-time All-Star helped the team to a World Series title in 2008 during his 15-year stay with the franchise.

Which Silver Slugger winner has played for the Seattle Mariners?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Seattle Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. is the most obvious pick for this query. The former MVP won seven Silver Slugger titles during his MLB stint with the Mariners.

Which Silver Slugger winner has played for the New York Mets?

Former Rookie of the Year and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza is the most popular choice among the players for this particular puzzle. The 12-time All-Star claimed four Silver Slugger titles during his stint with the New York Mets.

Which Silver Slugger winner has played shortstop?

Three-time MVP and New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is one the biggest stars to feature for this query. The 14-time All-Star won ten Silver Slugger titles during his iconic MLB career.

