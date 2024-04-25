MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 25, 2024

The New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres are featured on today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.
The rest of the grid is made up of these two conditions: must have played at least one game in center field and 40+ career WAR.
If you are struggling, you are at the right place. We will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.
MLB Immaculate Grid answers: Apr. 25, 2024
Players who have played for Astros and Yankees
Seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens played three seasons for the Astros and six for the Yankees.
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson also had brief spells with both clubs - one season with the Astros and two with the Yankees. Some other possible answers include Andy Pettitte, Jose Cruz and Lance Berkman.
Players who have played for Astros and Giants
Hall of Famer Joe Morgan played 10 seasons for the Astros and two for the Giants.
Carlos Beltran also played for both clubs - two seasons for the Astros and one for the Giants. Some other possible answers include J.D. Davis, Jeff Kent and Kenny Lofton.
Astros players who have played at least one game in center field
Some possible answers for this intersection are:
- Kyle Tucker
- Jose Cruz
- Lance Berkman
- Joe Morgan
- Steve Finley
- Michael Bourn
Players who have played for Padres and Yankees
The most obvious answer for this intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Juan Soto.
Aprat from him, Hall of Famers Dave Winfield, Rickey Henderson and Gaylord Perry have all played for both clubs. Some other possible answers for this intersection include Robinson Cano, Graig Nettles, Michael King and Kyle Higashioka.
Players who have played for Padres and Giants
Hall of Famer Willie McCovey played 19 seasons for the Giants and three for the Padres. Jack Clark played 10 seasons for the Giants and two for the Padres. Some other possible answers include Shaun Anderson, Jake Peavy and Steve Finley.
Padres players who have played at least one game in center field
Some possible answers for this intersection include:
- Dave Winfield
- Gene Richards
- Wil Myers
- Damian Jackson
- Kevin McReynolds
Yankees players with 40+ career WAR
The possibilities are endless for this intersection. Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole all quality for this intersection.
Giants players with 40+ career WAR
Barry Bonds is one of the first names that spring to mind for this intersection. Giants icon Buster Posey is also a valid pick for this intersection. Some other possible answers for this intersection include Jake Beckley, Jeff Kent and Evan Longoria.
Players with 40+ career WAR who have played at least one game in center field
Some possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:
- Willie Mays
- Ty Cobb
- Hank Aaron
- Tris Speaker
- Stan Musial
Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.
Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.