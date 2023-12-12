MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 12, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid might have a few tricky sections. Keeping track of the players who played for multiple teams is always a tall task, and throwing in extra prompts about stats and other things makes it even more challenging. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you down below.

Which players have played for Reds and Nationals?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pete Rose played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. This is also true of Tanner Roark, Matt Reynolds, Hunter Strickland, Asdrubal Cabrera and Drew Storen.

Which Reds have 300 career saves?

Jonathan Papelbon recorded over 300 saves and played for the Nationals. You can also use Fernando Rodney for this prompt as well.

Which Reds have a 6 WAR season?

Sonny Gray had a 6 WAR season for the Reds. You can also use Bronson Arroyo, Joey Votto, Joe Morgan, Frank Robinson, Pete Rose and Tom Seaver.

Which players have played for Twins and Nationals?

Bartolo Colon played for both the Minnesota Twins and Nationals. He is joined by Livan Hernandez, Michael A. Taylor, Nelson Cruz, Sandy Leon and Fernando Rodney.

Which Twins have had 300 career saves?

Joe Nathan had over 300 saves and played for the Twins. This is also true of Jeff Reardon, Fernando Rodney and Rick Aguilera.

Which Twins have a 6 WAR season?

Joe Mauer had a 6 WAR season for the Twins

Joe Mauer had a 6 WAR season for the Twins, as did Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Jerry Koosman, Johan Santana and Frank Viola.

Which players have played for Cardinals and Nationals?

Hall of Famer Larry Walker played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Nationals, as did Jon Lester, Dan Haren, Corey Dickerson, Lane Thomas, Zach Duke and Luke Voit.

Which Cardinals have had 300 career saves?

Lee Smith played for the Cardinals and had over 300 career saves. This is also true of Dennis Eckersley, Troy Percival, Tom Henke, Jason Isringhausen and Bruce Sutter.

Which Cardinals have a 6 WAR season?

Paul Goldschmidt earned more than 6 WAR in his 2022 MVP season. That year, Nolan Arenado also had more than 6 WAR. You can also use Jim Edmonds, Albert Pujols and Jason Heyward.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.